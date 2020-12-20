Weekly Digest (Dec 14-20): From India's Adelaide loss to Real Kashmir's IFA Shield victory

From India's harrowing defeat against Australia in the first Test at Adelaide to Real Kashmir's historic title-win in IFA Shield. Here's a wrap of all the major sports news from the week gone by:

CRICKET

India collapsed to 36 all out - its lowest total in Test cricket - as Australia won the first Test in Adelaide by eight wickets. (READ)

Mohammed Shami is set to miss the remainder of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after scan results revealed that the India pacer has a fracture on his bowling arm. (READ)

India's batting order folded for 36 runs in the second innings of the Adelaide Test, swinging the momentum of the match in Australia's favour. Here's how the press reacted across India. (READ)

Two members of the South African cricket team have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the Test series against Sri Lanka. (READ)

Rajiv Shukla is set to be elected unopposed as BCCI vice-president while Brijesh Patel and Khairul Jamal Majumdar are set to be retained as IPL Governing Council members. (READ)

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir has announced retirement from international cricket. (READ)

Pakistan bowler Mohammad Amir - Getty Images

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)’s Annual General Meeting will be held at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on December 24. (READ)

FOOTBALL

Poland’s Robert Lewandowski was voted the FIFA Best Men’s player of the year while England’s Lucy Bronze was voted the women’s player of the year. (READ)

The awards are voted on by selected members of the media, national team captains and coaches as well as fans. - AP

West Bromwich Albion has sacked manager Slaven Bilic after a dismal start to the season that left the team second-bottom of the Premier League with one win in 13 games. (READ)

India is set to bid for the 2027 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup, confident of getting the nod ahead of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Iran. (READ)

London’s six Premier League clubs won’t allow supporters at games again after the British capital was placed under the toughest level of coronavirus restrictions due to a spike in cases. (READ)

Bengaluru FC winger Ashique Kuruniyan suffered multiple fractures to his face in the win over Odisha FC. (READ)

Paris St Germain forward Neymar is likely to return in January after picking up an ankle injury against Olympique Lyonnais last weekend. (READ)

Real Kashmir thwarted local outfit George Telegraph’s spirited challenge to record a 2-1 win and become the first team from Jammu and Kashmir to win the 123rd IFA Shield football tournament at the Salt Lake Stadium. (READ)

The victorious Real Kashmir team with the IFA Shield in Kolkata on Saturday. - IFA MEDIA

Chelsea's Women's Super League game against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday has been called off due to COVID-19 cases in their team, both clubs said. (READ)

TENNIS

The rescheduling of next year’s Australian Open - to be played from February 8 to 21 - due to the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the organisers of the Tata Open Maharashtra to look for fresh dates in the second half of the calendar. The last edition of the Tata Open, South Asia’s only ATP Tour event, was staged in the first week of February in 2020. (READ)

Australian Open organisers are confident they will see a full slate of the world's top players, including six-time champion Roger Federer, at next year's delayed opening Grand Slam. (READ)

Roger Federer is currently recovering from two knee surgeries. - Getty Images

The WTA will kick off its 2021 season in Abu Dhabi from January 5-13 but tournaments in Auckland and Shenzhen will not take place this year, tour organisers said on Saturday as they released their calendar for the first seven weeks of the season. (READ)

The Victorian State government has confirmed that all players at the Australian Open will be required to quarantine in Melbourne for 14 days before the delayed start of the February 8-21 first Grand Slam tennis tournament of the year. (READ)

ATHLETICS

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said he is happy to “accommodate” athletes expressing their views against issues like racism but made it clear that such gestures should not infringe on other sportspersons’ right to celebrate their moments of glory. (READ)

BOXING

Indian women boxers Simranjeet Kaur (60kg) and Manisha (57kg) notched up gold medals with contrasting final wins in the Cologne World Cup in Germany. (READ)

India came second overall at the Cologne Boxing World Cup after claiming three gold, two silver and four bronze medals. - TWITTER| @BFI

Amit Panghal (52kg) notched up a gold medal without having to fight his final bout, while veteran Satish Kumar (+91kg) settled for silver after an injury prevented him from competing in his summit clash at the Cologne World Cup. (READ)