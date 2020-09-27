Weekly Digest (September 21-27): From East Bengal's ISL entry to commencement of French Open

From the announcement of Kolkata giant East Bengal's inclusion into the Indian top-flight football tournament, ISL, to the commencement of the postponed 2020 French Open, here are the top headlines from the week gone by.

CRICKET

Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones passed away in Mumbai on Thursday following a cardiac arrest, at the age of 59. (REPORT)

Latest IPL report. (MORE FROM IPL 2020)

The BCCI on Saturday named Neetu David as the chairman of the women’s national selection panel. She will be joined by four other former India internationals - Arati Vaidya, Renu Margrate, Venkatacher Kalpana and Mithu Mukherjee. (REPORT)

Cricket Australia’s world champion women’s team saw off New Zealand on Saturday in the first international cricket game to be played in either country since March. Australia won its first Twenty20 international in almost seven months by 17 runs at Allan Border Field in Brisbane. (REPORT)

New Zealand Cricket has received the green light from its government to host international cricket during the coming summer, which comprises series against the West Indies and Pakistan, CEO David White said on Friday. (REPORT)

Bangladesh fast bowler Abu Jayed has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of its tour of Sri Lanka, the country’s cricket board (BCB) said on Wednesday. (REPORT)

FOOTBALL

Kolkata giant East Bengal will embark on its maiden Indian Super League (ISL) campaign in the 2020-21 season after its inclusion into the Indian top-flight football tournament was announced. (REPORT)

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has granted permission to ten foreigners - nine players and one coaching staff to join their respective clubs for pre-season in Goa ahead of the ISL season. (REPORT)

Luis Suarez has completed his move to Atletico Madrid, signing a two-year deal with the club after passing a medical following his switch from La Liga rival Barcelona. (REPORT)

UEFA will continue to allow teams to make up to five substitutions each per match, instead of three, for the rest of this season, the head of the European football governing body Aleksander Ceferin said. (REPORT)

AC Milan's talismanic forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic tested positive for COVID-19 and the 38-year-old responded in typically irreverent style, saying it was a bad idea for the virus to challenge him. (REPORT)

Kevin De Bruyne, Robert Lewandowski and Manuel Neuer have been short-listed for the UEFA men's Player of the Year award, European football's governing body said. (REPORT)

Frank de Boer, who won 112 caps and played at two World Cups for the Netherlands, has been appointed as his national team's coach, the Dutch football association (KNVB) said. (REPORT)

West Ham United manager David Moyes and players Issa Diop and Josh Cullen have returned positive tests for COVID-19, the Premier League club said. (REPORT)

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has tested positive for COVID-19, the Premier League club said on Monday, making him the third player in the squad to return a positive test in recent weeks. (REPORT)

TENNIS

Novak Djokovic overcame a sluggish start to lift his fifth Italian Open title. (REPORT)

Simona Halep claimed the Italian Open Karolina Pliskova retired from the final with injury. (REPORT)

Stan Wawrinka has split with his long-time coach Magnus Norman. (REPORT)

Rafael Nadal, who is seeking a record-extending 13th French Open title, has been handed a relatively tough path to this year's final at Roland Garros. (REPORT)

Crowd sizes for the French Open have been reduced to just 1,000 spectators per day because of the worsening coronavirus epidemic in Paris. (REPORT)

London's cavernous O2 Arena will host the fifth edition of the Laver Cup. (REPORT)

Italian teenager Jannik Sinner upset 11th seed David Goffin in a breezy victory on his French Open debut. (REPORT)

BADMINTON

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has said that the Asian leg of the BWF World Tour has been postponed to January 2021 for logistical reasons amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (REPORT)

HOCKEY

Indian men's and women's national teams' coaches Graham Reid and Sjoerd Marijne stressed on being patient with the players’ fitness as they resumed training after a month-long break. (REPORT)

Chris Ciriello, Indian men’s hockey team’s analytical coach, resigned from his post due to health reasons. (REPORT)

Chris Ciriello has been suffering from extreme skin cirrhosis and is undergoing treatment. - BISWARANJAN ROUT

Indian men’s hockey team forward Mandeep Singh expressed his relief at returning back to the team training after recovering from COVID-19. (REPORT)

BOXING

Philippine boxing champion Manny Pacquiao will face former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor in the ring next year, and part of proceeds from the fight will go to coronavirus victims in his country, his office said. (REPORT)

MOTORSPORT

Valtteri Bottas won the Russian Grand Prix on Sunday after his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton’s race was ruined by penalties, in front of the largest crowd of the pandemic-hit season. (REPORT)

Petronas Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo won his third race of the season at the Catalunya Grand Prix in Barcelona on Sunday to reclaim the lead in the MotoGP world championship standings. (REPORT)

Italian great Valentino Rossi will race for the Petronas Yamaha MotoGP team next season after signing a one-year contract renewal. (REPORT)

Former Ferrari boss Stefano Domenicali will replace Chase Carey as the F1 CEO in January, 2021. (REPORT)

ATHLETICS

Kenyan long-distance runner Patrick Siele has been banned for three-and-a-half years for fleeing from anti-doping officials who were trying to collect a sample. (REPORT)

Organisers of next year's delayed Olympic Games will require coronavirus tests of foreign athletes upon their arrival in Japan, draft measures released show. (REPORT)

World Athletics said that Russia has been given five more months to fix a “seriously deficient” plan to combat doping in track and field. (REPORT)