MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India squad for Weightlifting Commonwealth Championships announced

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu will miss the event as she undergoes rehabilitation for a thigh injury in the US.

Published : Jul 06, 2023 18:19 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Ajay Singh of India competes.
FILE PHOTO: Ajay Singh of India competes. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Ajay Singh of India competes. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Two-time gold medallist Ajay Singh will spearhead host India’s campaign as Mirabai Chanu and other star weightlifters will skip the Commonwealth Championships, starting in Greater Noida from July 12.

India is hosting the tournament for the second time, having successfully organised it in Pune in 2015.

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu will miss the event as she undergoes rehabilitation for a thigh injury in the US.

Commonwealth Games medallists Jeremy Lalrinnunga, Achinta Sheuli and Bindiyarani Devi are also missing the event for various reasons.

In their absence, all eyes will be on CWG silver medallist Lovepreet Singh, former Asian champion Jhilli Dalabehera and CWG bronze medallist Hajinder Kaur.

The Commonwealth tournaments, be it the CWG or the Commonwealth Championships, have been a happy hunting ground for Indian weightlifters.

THE SQUAD
Men: Shubham Todkar (61kg), N Ajith (73kg), Ajay Singh (81kg), Amarjit Guru (89kg), VISHWAKARMA Jagdish (96kg), Harshad Wadekar (96kg), Harcharan Singh (102kg), Lovepreet Singh (109kg).
Women: Komal Kohar (45kg), Jhilli Dalabehera (49kg), Shrabani Das (55kg), Popy Hazarika (59kg), Nirupama Devi (64kg), Harjinder Kaur (71kg), Vanshita Verma (81kg), Purnima Pandey (+87kg).

Related Topics

Ajay Singh /

Mirabai Chanu /

Tokyo Olympics /

Jeremy Lalrinnunga /

Achinta Sheuli /

Bindyarani Devi /

Jhili Dalabehera /

Commonwealth Games

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2023: Seven children, two adults injured in London school car crash
    AP
  2. India squad for Weightlifting Commonwealth Championships announced
    PTI
  3. England vs Australia Ashes 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score: Aus 91/4 in first session; Marsh and Head at the crease post lunch
    Team Sportstar
  4. TNPL Playoffs: Kovai Kings takes on Dindigul Dragons, Madurai Panthers to clash against Royal Kings
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. Duleep Trophy 2023 semifinal: Pujara, Suryakumar put West Zone in front after Nagwaswalla fifer rattles Central
    Pranay Rajiv
READ MORE STORIES
Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. India squad for Weightlifting Commonwealth Championships announced
    PTI
  2. Mirabai Chanu to miss Commonwealth Championships, will compete at Worlds and Asian Games
    PTI
  3. Indian sports news wrap, July 6
    Team Sportstar
  4. Vingegaard tames Pogacar as Hindley takes stage and yellow jersey
    Reuters
  5. Indian sports news wrap, July 5
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2023: Seven children, two adults injured in London school car crash
    AP
  2. India squad for Weightlifting Commonwealth Championships announced
    PTI
  3. England vs Australia Ashes 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score: Aus 91/4 in first session; Marsh and Head at the crease post lunch
    Team Sportstar
  4. TNPL Playoffs: Kovai Kings takes on Dindigul Dragons, Madurai Panthers to clash against Royal Kings
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. Duleep Trophy 2023 semifinal: Pujara, Suryakumar put West Zone in front after Nagwaswalla fifer rattles Central
    Pranay Rajiv
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment