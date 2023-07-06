India squad for Weightlifting Commonwealth Championships announced

Two-time gold medallist Ajay Singh will spearhead host India’s campaign as Mirabai Chanu and other star weightlifters will skip the Commonwealth Championships, starting in Greater Noida from July 12.

India is hosting the tournament for the second time, having successfully organised it in Pune in 2015.

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu will miss the event as she undergoes rehabilitation for a thigh injury in the US.

Commonwealth Games medallists Jeremy Lalrinnunga, Achinta Sheuli and Bindiyarani Devi are also missing the event for various reasons.

In their absence, all eyes will be on CWG silver medallist Lovepreet Singh, former Asian champion Jhilli Dalabehera and CWG bronze medallist Hajinder Kaur.

The Commonwealth tournaments, be it the CWG or the Commonwealth Championships, have been a happy hunting ground for Indian weightlifters.