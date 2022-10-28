World Gymnastics Championships 2022: All you need to know, Indians in action, timings

The World Gymnastics Championships 2022 will be held in Liverpool, England from October 29 to November 6. It is the fourth time that United Kingdom has hosted this championships, having previously hosted it in 1993, 2005 and 2015.

This tournament will act as qualifiers for the 2024 Paris Olympics, the top three teams each in the men’s and women’s team finals will obtain five quota places.

Around 400 gymnasts will try to secure a quota for the upcoming Olympics.

The most successful World Championships gymnast in history, Simone Biles will be absent from this World Championships. At Tokyo 2020, Biles withdrew from several individual events citing mental health reasons.

INDIANS IN ACTION-

MEN-

The 23-year-old Gaurav Kumar from Uttar Pradesh will be competing in the men’s all around event.

Haryana’s Yogeshwar Singh will also take part in the men’s all around event.

WOMEN-

The 19-year-old Protistha Samanta from West Bengal will be participating in the women’s all around competition.

The Olympian from West Bengal, Pranati Nayak will take in just one apparatus- the vault.

SCHEDULE-

Qualifications for women will begin on October 30 from 12:25 am to (Oct 31) 3:25 am(IST).

The men’s competition will begin on October 31, 2022, and will conclude on November 1, 2022.

Meanwhile, on November 6, men’s vaults, high bars, parallel bars, women’s balancing beam, and floor exercises will be held.