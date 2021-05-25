World Junior Weightlifting: Jeremy finishes fourth with 300 kg

Jeremy Lalrinnunga lifted a total of 300kg to finish fourth in the men’s 67kg category at the World junior weightlifting championships, a gold level Olympic qualifying event, here on Tuesday.

Jeremy, a 2018 Youth Olympics champion in 62kg, did 135kg in snatch and 165kg in clean and jerk to manage six kg less than his best effort. It was two kg less than his performance in the Asian championships at the same venue last month.

READ| 148 athletes, mostly Olympic-bound, across sports get COVID vaccine first dose

Jeremy, nursing a knee injury, failed in his first snatch attempt to lift 135kg but managed to do it in his second. He did not succeed in improving it to 139kg in his third attempt and finished as the second best lifter in snatch behind Turkish lifter Muhammed Ozbek (141kg).

The Indian began clean and jerk with 160kg and improved it to 165kg in his second attempt before faltering in his final for 170kg.

Ozbek emerged as the champion with an aggregate of 317kg.