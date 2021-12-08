World Para Taekwondo: Aruna aims for gold at Istanbul meet

A 10-member Indian Taekwondo contingent left on Wednesday for the World Para-Taekwondo Championship (G-14) in Istanbul with Aruna Tanwar being the best bet for a podium finish.

The World Para-Taekwondo Championship is being organised by the Turkish Taekwondo Federation under the Aegis of World Taekwondo (WT) starting Wednesday till December 13.

"My experience at the Paralympics was crucial for the upcoming World championships, I thank India Taekwondo for being so proactive and making sure I could participate," said Aruna Tanwar, World No. 4 in the W-49 category.

Odisha to host Para-Badminton National championship

"It's sad that I had to retire with an injury during the Paralympics, but I'm confident of winning a medal for India in the upcoming championships. The preparations have been great, and the camps organized by our federation have set up the entire Indian contingent for positive results," Tanwar said.

The Indian contingent also consists of Ranjan Kumar, Vishal, Mohit Singh, Chandeep Singh, Sadham Hussain Thasthageer, Gurmeet Singh, Aditya Chauhan, Rajeev Kumar, and Sheetal.

"India Taekwondo is proud of the work that this entire team going for the world championship has put in and is very optimistic about the results," said Mr Namdev Shirgaonkar, President, India Taekwondo.

India Taekwondo conducted selection trials to pick the squad for the event.