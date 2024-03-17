MagazineBuy Print

Chess prodigy Sharvaanica among other young stars rewarded at TNSJA scholarship awards

A.S. Sharvaanica, an eight-year-old chess prodigy from Ariyalur, the Kanyakumari twin sisters M. Anslin and M. Akslin, who excelled at the Khelo India Youth Games, and para-athlete J. Keerthika were among the scholarship recipients.

Published : Mar 17, 2024 18:14 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The awardees of the India Cements-TNSJA Scholarship pose with the guests (from left) Tamil Nadu Cricket Association assistant secretary Dr R.N. Baba, Chennai Super Kings CEO K.S. Viswanathan, TNCA secretary R.I. Palani, CSK pacer Deepak Chahar and India Cements marketing and channel growth head Shashank Singh
The awardees of the India Cements-TNSJA Scholarship pose with the guests (from left) Tamil Nadu Cricket Association assistant secretary Dr R.N. Baba, Chennai Super Kings CEO K.S. Viswanathan, TNCA secretary R.I. Palani, CSK pacer Deepak Chahar and India Cements marketing and channel growth head Shashank Singh | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

The awardees of the India Cements-TNSJA Scholarship pose with the guests (from left) Tamil Nadu Cricket Association assistant secretary Dr R.N. Baba, Chennai Super Kings CEO K.S. Viswanathan, TNCA secretary R.I. Palani, CSK pacer Deepak Chahar and India Cements marketing and channel growth head Shashank Singh | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The past and present of the Tamil Nadu sports fraternity came together to celebrate the future stars, as 10 emerging athletes were rewarded at the India Cements-Tamil Nadu Sports Journalists’ Association Scholarships 2024, held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Sunday.

Each scholarship awardee received a cheque for Rs 30,000 and a trophy. 

A.S. Sharvaanica, an eight-year-old chess prodigy from Ariyalur, the Kanyakumari twin sisters M. Anslin and M. Akslin, who excelled at the Khelo India Youth Games, and para-athlete J. Keerthika were among the scholarship recipients.

Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar was the chief guest. CSK CEO K.S. Viswanathan, India Cements marketing and channel growth head Shashank Singh, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association secretary R.I. Palani and assistant secretary Dr R.N. Baba also graced the gala event.

ALSO READ | Kumble hails Ashwin as one of India’s greatest match-winners during felicitation ceremony organised by TNCA

Former India cricketer W.V. Raman, men’s cricket team selection committee member S. Sharath, former India women’s cricket team captain Sudha Shah, MRF Pace Foundation head coach M. Senthilnathan, hockey Olympian Mohammed Riaz, former India athlete Shiny Wilson and former India swimmer Wilson Cherian gave away the trophies.

While addressing the gathering, Chahar hailed the TNSJA’s initiative to support deserving young athletes. “Obviously, I like it. I urge all the media (across the rest of India) to do the same. When you’re young, support is crucial. It’s excellent when the media provides that support. There’s nothing better than receiving a scholarship at an early stage. Congratulations to all the athletes here,” said Chahar, who is preparing for IPL 2024.

Mr Shashank assured that India Cements will continue to support young talent and sponsor scholarships in the years to come. “At India Cements, we are always scouting for the next generation of athletes. We have the top-10 here, there are other athletes who were not able to make it to the elite list. Kudos to them and their families as well. What better than getting the award from Chahar, whose story in itself is inspirational,” said Shashank.

CSK CEO Viswanathan said: “India Cements is a company that has been supporting athletes for the past five decades. Knowing India Cements and N. Srinivasan (managing director), we will live up to the expectations of the sports journalists. It is a great cause which you have taken up. I would like to congratulate all the winners and wish them the very best.”

The India Cements-TNSJA scholarship winners for 2023-24 (Rs. 30,000 each): A.S. Sharvaanica (Chess), M. Anslin (Athletics), M. Akslin (Athletics), R.S. Rethin Pranav (Tennis), Barathkumar Karthi (Volleyball), Deeksha Sivakumar (Swimming), J. Hemchudeshan (Cricket), G. Kamalini (Cricket), Pooja Arthi (Squash) and J. Keerthika (Para-Athletics).

