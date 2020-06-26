Photos Liverpool turns Red as fans celebrate Premier League triumph Social distancing protocol took a worrying backseat as fans gathered at Anfield to celebrate a historic Premier League win for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool. Reuters Liverpool (England) 26 June, 2020 10:40 IST Reuters Liverpool (England) 26 June, 2020 10:40 IST Thousands of Liverpool fans celebrated their Premier League title win outside the club's Anfield Stadium on Thursday as their 30 year wait for the league crown finally came to an end. Photo: Reuters 1/8 Juergen Klopp's side secured the title after second-placed Manchester City lost 2-1 to Chelsea in London, meaning the Merseyside club could not be caught with a 23 point lead over City with seven games remaining. Photo: AP 2/8 Despite social distancing rules and restrictions on public gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Liverpool supporters flocked to Anfield to show their joy at the team's success. Photo: Reuters 3/8 While some die-hard Liverpool fans have been waiting for close to three decades for a top flight win, some others will now be inducted into a brand new legacy scripted by Jurgen Klopp and his boys. Photo: Reuters 4/8 Fans were seen with replicas of the Premier League trophy after it changes to Liverpool's colours all over the city. Photo: AP 5/8 Even as clocks ticked past midnight, crowds outside Anfield were still swelling, with fans scaling the walls of the stadium. Photo: Reuters 6/8 "It's for you out there ... I hope you feel it," Klopp said as he dedicated the club's record-breaking League triumph to its fans. Photo: Reuters 7/8 Liverpool players gathered at a local hotel and after watching the broadcast of the game from Stamford Bridge celebrated among themselves, away from the supporters. "We won't tell you the exact location but we are all in a hotel together as a team," said full back Andy Robertson (not in picture). "We thought something hopefully special was going to happen and that's how it turned out." Photo: Twitter/ Liverpool 8/8