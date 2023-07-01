A super 10 from Pawan Sehrawat and valuable contributions from Aslam Inamdar and Arjun Deshwal helped India beat Iran 42-32 in the final of the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 in Busan on Friday.

This is India’s eighth Asian Championship gold medal, a win sealed by a fairly comfortable win over arch rival Iran who did not field many of its veterans in this tournament.

Join Mayank and Lavanya Lakshminarayanan as they discuss the Indian men’s kabaddi team’s gold medal triumph, how the competition is looking in the run-up to the Asian Games and the worrying health of the sport worldwide.

In this episode, we discuss: