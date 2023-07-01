A super 10 from Pawan Sehrawat and valuable contributions from Aslam Inamdar and Arjun Deshwal helped India beat Iran 42-32 in the final of the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 in Busan on Friday.
This is India’s eighth Asian Championship gold medal, a win sealed by a fairly comfortable win over arch rival Iran who did not field many of its veterans in this tournament.
Join Mayank and Lavanya Lakshminarayanan as they discuss the Indian men’s kabaddi team’s gold medal triumph, how the competition is looking in the run-up to the Asian Games and the worrying health of the sport worldwide.
In this episode, we discuss:
- India’s form in the tournament and the clear gap in skill between India, Iran and the other nations
- AKC 2023 - the perfect preparatory tournament ahead of the Asian Games in China
- The competitive pool - Missing nations at the tournament
- India vs Iran - the rivalry driving Kabaddi; takeaways for both camps
- Popularity of the sport rising in India coinciding with seeming decline in other nations like Korea
- Notable mentions in the Asian Championships
Latest on Sportstar
- Podcast: Asian Kabaddi Championship - India emerge world-beaters in a world where there’s no one to beat
- Duleep Trophy 2023: North Zone secures facile 511-run win against North East
- India vs Lebanon LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch SAFF Championship 2023 semifinal?
- England ‘bewildered’ by umpire’s decision to ask injured Pope to field
- Dinesh Karthik available for selection for Tamil Nadu in Vijay Hazare Trophy
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE