  • India’s form in the tournament and the clear gap in skill between India, Iran and the other nations
  • AKC 2023 - the perfect preparatory tournament ahead of the Asian Games in China
  • The competitive pool - Missing nations at the tournament
  • India vs Iran - the rivalry driving Kabaddi; takeaways for both camps
  • Popularity of the sport rising in India coinciding with seeming decline in other nations like Korea
  • Notable mentions in the Asian Championships