Podcast: Azeem Rafiq gives cricket a reality check, Australia ticks another box with T20 World Cup triumph

In this episode of Matchpoint Paradox, Ayan Acharya and Amol Karhadkar review the latest from the T20 World Cup and other major updates from the world of cricket this past week.

17 November, 2021 17:40 IST

Check out the latest from the world of cricket in a brand new episode of Matchpoint Paradox.

Listen to the latest episode of Matchpoint Paradox here:

 

