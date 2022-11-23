Join Sportstar’s football team everyday to recap the day’s action from the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

On Day 3 (November 22), Lionel Messi’s Argentina was handed a shock 1-2 defeat by Saudi Arabia, thereby ending the Albicelete’s 36-match unbeaten streak. Mexico and Poland settled for a draw, although a standout moment from the game was Mexican keeper Guillermo Ochoa denying Robert Lewandowski a goal from the spot. Denmark and Tunisia settled for a goalless draw but the final game of the night saw five goals as defending champion France went past Australia with a 4-1 win to begin their defense on a high.

Neeladri Bhattacharjee, Nihit Sachdeva and Abhishek Saini look back at day’s play and preview what’s in store on day 4.

Day 4 schedule:

Morocco vs Croatia [3:30pm IST]

Germany vs Japan [6.30pm IST]

Spain vs Costa Rica [9:30pm IST]

Belgium vs Canada [23 Nov, 12:30am IST]