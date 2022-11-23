Podcast

FIFA World Cup podcast Nov 22 recap: Saudi Arabia steals Messi’s thunder; Ochoa snubs Lewandowski; France off to winning start

Tune in to Sportstar’s daily FIFA World Cup podcast to keep up with the latest from the marquee tournament underway in Qatar.

Abhishek SainiNihit SachdevaNeeladri Bhattacharjee
23 November, 2022 14:54 IST
Neeladri Bhattacharjee, Nihit Sachdeva and Abhishek Saini look back at day’s play and preview what’s in store on day 4.

Join Sportstar’s football team everyday to recap the day’s action from the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

On Day 3 (November 22), Lionel Messi’s Argentina was handed a shock 1-2 defeat by Saudi Arabia, thereby ending the Albicelete’s 36-match unbeaten streak. Mexico and Poland settled for a draw, although a standout moment from the game was Mexican keeper Guillermo Ochoa denying Robert Lewandowski a goal from the spot. Denmark and Tunisia settled for a goalless draw but the final game of the night saw five goals as defending champion France went past Australia with a 4-1 win to begin their defense on a high.

Day 4 schedule:

Morocco vs Croatia [3:30pm IST]

Germany vs Japan [6.30pm IST]

Spain vs Costa Rica [9:30pm IST]

Belgium vs Canada [23 Nov, 12:30am IST]

