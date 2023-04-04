Podcast

Podcast: India’s gold rush at the Boxing Women’s World Championships: Lessons from Nikhat and Co’s triumphs

Bhaskar Bhatt and Sportstar journalist Jonathan Selvaraj break down India’s record triumph at the Women’s Boxing World Championships in this episode of Sportstar Podcast.

Jonathan Selvaraj Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
04 April, 2023 18:15 IST
Lavanya Lakshminarayanan speaks to Sportstar’s special correspondent Jonathan Selvaraj and senior women’s head coach Bhaskar Bhatt about the women’s boxing world championships and its takeaways.

Lavanya Lakshminarayanan speaks to Sportstar's special correspondent Jonathan Selvaraj and senior women's head coach Bhaskar Bhatt about the women's boxing world championships and its takeaways. | Photo Credit: IMAGE: PTI

India won four gold medals at the women’s boxing world championships. What do these triumphs mean for India in context of the 2024 Paris Olympics? What about the boxers who didn’t medal at the Worlds? Do the protests and controversies dim the sheen of the medals?

Lavanya Lakshminarayanan speaks to Sportstar’s special correspondent Jonathan Selvaraj and senior women’s head coach Bhaskar Bhatt about the tournament and its takeaways.

Timestamps:

00:00 - 20:35 - Why are there weight categories, what were the controversies surrounding this edition of the Worlds, what does IBA-IOC scuffle mean for Olympic qualifications?

20:36 - 22:45 - Contribution of coach Bhaskar Bhatt in the world championship triumph

22:46 - 58:58 - Bhaskar Bhatt breaks down the journeys of the four gold-medal winners

59:00 - 1:12:09 - What’s next for those who didn’t land a medal?

