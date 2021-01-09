Podcasts Podcast The Full Time Show - ISL weekly review - Cuadrat exits, shambolic Blasters, Bright prospects for East Bengal ISL 2020: From Carles Cuadrat bidding farewell to Bengaluru FC to a feisty rivalry up top between ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC, we recap the week of Indian Super League action gone by. Shyam Vasudevan Aashin Prasad CHENNAI 09 January, 2021 19:09 IST Tune in to our weekly review of all things ISL in our Indian football special podcast - The Full Time Show. Shyam Vasudevan Aashin Prasad CHENNAI 09 January, 2021 19:09 IST In our weekly review of the 2020-21 ISL season, Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad dissect the all the action from the week gone by - from a high-profile exit in one club to a turn in fortunes for a few others. We'd love to hear your feedback and thoughts about all the things discussed in this podcast. Reach out to us on social media or write to us at sportstar@thehindu.co.in with TFTS in the subject line! TUNE IN: Follow our complete ISL coverage on: https://sportstar.thehindu.com/football/isl/For your daily dose of sports news, visit: https://sportstar.thehindu.com/Follow us on social media here:Facebook: https://facebook.com/sportstarwebInstagram: https://instagram.com/sportstarwebTwitter: https://twitter.com/sportstarwebTelegram: https://t.me/sportstarweb Only Subscribed users can read this article Subscribe to Sportstar Digital and Support Quality Journalism Subscribe Now Already have an account ? Sign in What you get? Star Columnists Full access to what our Star columnists have to say. Access To Seasonal Posters Be eligible for special seasonal posters. Faster Pages Faster browsing. Magazine Archives Full access to over 1000 magazines from July 2001 onwards. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.