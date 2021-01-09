Podcast

The Full Time Show - ISL weekly review - Cuadrat exits, shambolic Blasters, Bright prospects for East Bengal

ISL 2020: From Carles Cuadrat bidding farewell to Bengaluru FC to a feisty rivalry up top between ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC, we recap the week of Indian Super League action gone by.

Shyam Vasudevan Shyam Vasudevan Aashin Prasad Aashin Prasad
CHENNAI 09 January, 2021 19:09 IST

Tune in to our weekly review of all things ISL in our Indian football special podcast - The Full Time Show.

In our weekly review of the 2020-21 ISL season, Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad dissect the all the action from the week gone by - from a high-profile exit in one club to a turn in fortunes for a few others.

We'd love to hear your feedback and thoughts about all the things discussed in this podcast. Reach out to us on social media or write to us at sportstar@thehindu.co.in with TFTS in the subject line!

TUNE IN:

 

