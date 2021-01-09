The Full Time Show - ISL weekly review - Cuadrat exits, shambolic Blasters, Bright prospects for East Bengal

In our weekly review of the 2020-21 ISL season, Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad dissect the all the action from the week gone by - from a high-profile exit in one club to a turn in fortunes for a few others.

We'd love to hear your feedback and thoughts about all the things discussed in this podcast. Reach out to us on social media or write to us at sportstar@thehindu.co.in with TFTS in the subject line!



TUNE IN:

Follow our complete ISL coverage on: https://sportstar.thehindu.com/football/isl/

For your daily dose of sports news, visit: https://sportstar.thehindu.com/

Follow us on social media here:

Facebook: https://facebook.com/sportstarweb

Instagram: https://instagram.com/sportstarweb

Twitter: https://twitter.com/sportstarweb

Telegram: https://t.me/sportstarweb