Kanwaljit Singh had a prolific run as a first-class cricketer playing 100 matches, bowling close to 25,000 balls over 30-plus years. He was instrumental in Hyderabad reaching the semifinals of the Ranji Trophy and years later in helping revamp Nagaland cricket as they reached the knockouts of the domestic series for the first time.
PODCAST: Ex-Hyderabad cricketer Kanwaljit Singh on playing 100 first-class games, not playing for India due to a mix up and more
Former cricketer Kanwaljit Singh missed his chance to play for India by a whisker. He speaks to Vijay Lokapally in this podcast about that and his
16 May, 2023 18:54 IST
