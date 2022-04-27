Podcast

Matchpoint Paradox Podcast: Legacy teams flounder, new franchises make hay in the sun - IPL 2022, Women's T20 Challenge updates

On Matchpoint Paradox this week, Ayan Acharya, Santadeep Dey, and Dhruva Prasad discuss the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League and other developments in Indian cricket this week.

Ayan Acharya Ayan Acharya Santadeep Dey Santadeep Dey Dhruva Prasad
27 April, 2022 21:34 IST

Check out the all new episode of Matchpoint Paradox, Sportstar's cricket podcast

On Matchpoint Paradox this week, Ayan Acharya, Santadeep Dey, and Dhruva Prasad discuss the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League and the performances in the league along with a roundup of developments in Indian cricket this week.

 

