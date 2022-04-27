Podcasts Podcast Matchpoint Paradox Podcast: Legacy teams flounder, new franchises make hay in the sun - IPL 2022, Women's T20 Challenge updates On Matchpoint Paradox this week, Ayan Acharya, Santadeep Dey, and Dhruva Prasad discuss the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League and other developments in Indian cricket this week. Ayan Acharya Santadeep Dey Dhruva Prasad 27 April, 2022 21:34 IST Check out the all new episode of Matchpoint Paradox, Sportstar's cricket podcast Ayan Acharya Santadeep Dey Dhruva Prasad 27 April, 2022 21:34 IST On Matchpoint Paradox this week, Ayan Acharya, Santadeep Dey, and Dhruva Prasad discuss the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League and the performances in the league along with a roundup of developments in Indian cricket this week. Read more stories on Podcast. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :