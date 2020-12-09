Podcast

Podcast: The Full Time Show - ISL Matchweek 1: Angulo's moment, injury woes and shaking off the ring rust

From best players and enticing controversies to larger questions about squad depth and injury management, here's our review of matchweek 1 of the ISL.

Shyam Vasudevan Shyam Vasudevan Aashin Prasad Aashin Prasad
CHENNAI 09 December, 2020 22:03 IST

Our correspondents Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad review matchweek 1 of the 2020-21 edition of the Indian Super League.

In our first weekly review for the season, Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad dissect the games from week 01 of the 2020-21 edition of the Indian Super League. From best players and enticing controversies to larger questions about squad depth and injury management, the duo discuss it all in this episode.

