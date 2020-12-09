Podcast: The Full Time Show - ISL Matchweek 1: Angulo's moment, injury woes and shaking off the ring rust

In our first weekly review for the season, Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad dissect the games from week 01 of the 2020-21 edition of the Indian Super League. From best players and enticing controversies to larger questions about squad depth and injury management, the duo discuss it all in this episode.

