Podcasts Podcast Podcast - ISL 2021-22 season preview - Of contenders and pretenders Ahead of a new season of the Indian Super League, we take a look at the team combinations and talking points in a new episode of The Full Time Show, Sportstar's Indian Football podcast. Aashin Prasad ?N. Sudarshan? Shyam Vasudevan 19 November, 2021 19:07 IST Check out Sportstar's season preview of the Indian Super League Aashin Prasad ?N. Sudarshan? Shyam Vasudevan 19 November, 2021 19:07 IST Read more stories on Podcast. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :