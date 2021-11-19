Podcast

Podcast - ISL 2021-22 season preview - Of contenders and pretenders

Ahead of a new season of the Indian Super League, we take a look at the team combinations and talking points in a new episode of The Full Time Show, Sportstar's Indian Football podcast.

Aashin Prasad Aashin Prasad ?N. Sudarshan? Shyam Vasudevan
19 November, 2021 19:07 IST

Check out Sportstar's season preview of the Indian Super League

