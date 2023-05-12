PODCAST: Pritam Gandhe’s journey to 340 First-Class wickets, missed Indian team call-up and more
Pritam Gandhe is one of the few Indian cricketers to have picked up a Ranji Trophy hat-trick twice. However, his early success on the domestic circuit never translated into a call-up for the Indian team. He traces his journey in this podcast.
12 May, 2023 17:31 IST
12 May, 2023 17:31 IST
Pritam Gandhe is one of the few Indian cricketers to have picked up a Ranji Trophy hat-trick twice. However, his early success on the domestic circuit never translated into a call-up for the Indian team. He traces his journey in this podcast.
For more updates, follow Sportstar on :