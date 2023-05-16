Podcast

PODCAST: Haryana cricketer Sarkar Talwar speaks about playing with Kapil Dev; Coaching Mohammed Kaif, Gautam Gambhir and more

Former cricketer Sarkar Talwar traces his cricketing journey playing alongside legends of the sport. Tune in to know more.

Vijay Lokapally
16 May, 2023 17:46 IST
16 May, 2023 17:46 IST

Former cricketer Sarkar Talwar traces his cricketing journey playing alongside legends of the sport. Tune in to know more.

Sarkar Talwar spent most of his cricketing career playing domestic cricket under Kapil Dev in the Haryana team. He opens up to Sportstar’s Vijay Lokapally about his bond with cricketers like Roger Binny and Ravi Shastri as well in this podcast.

Apart from this he also speaks about the importance of domestic cricket and the difference between the conditions of domestic cricket in the 70s-80s and now. Talwar weaves in stories of coaching young cricketers like Mohammed Kaif and Gautam Gambhir at the under-15 level and importance of good coaching at the age group level.

All Podcasts

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

PODCAST: Haryana cricketer Sarkar Talwar speaks about playing with Kapil Dev; Coaching Mohammed Kaif, Gautam Gambhir and more

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us