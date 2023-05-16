PODCAST: Haryana cricketer Sarkar Talwar speaks about playing with Kapil Dev; Coaching Mohammed Kaif, Gautam Gambhir and more

Sarkar Talwar spent most of his cricketing career playing domestic cricket under Kapil Dev in the Haryana team. He opens up to Sportstar’s Vijay Lokapally about his bond with cricketers like Roger Binny and Ravi Shastri as well in this podcast.

Apart from this he also speaks about the importance of domestic cricket and the difference between the conditions of domestic cricket in the 70s-80s and now. Talwar weaves in stories of coaching young cricketers like Mohammed Kaif and Gautam Gambhir at the under-15 level and importance of good coaching at the age group level.