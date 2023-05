Suresh Shastri has played umpteen matches for the Rajasthan Ranji Trophy and umpired many more all over India.

In this podcast, he speaks about catching a dear friend in a ball-tampering incident when Punjab played Delhi in a domestic match. However, before he became an umpire he was a player himself with a prolific record and played against some greats of the game. Tune in to hear all this and much more.