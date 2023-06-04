Magazine

Hyderabad could host World professional snooker ranking event in August, says RB Ganesh

R. B. Ganesh had requested a provisional confirmation to host a World professional snooker ranking event in Hyderabad, in August, which could spark off more amateur events in the longer run.

Published : Jun 04, 2023 14:18 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

K. Keerthivasan
Representative Image | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Representative Image | Photo Credit: Getty Images

R. B. Ganesh has been one of the most widely travelled and respected International cue sports referees from India.

With the big events in the country drying up for quite a while, Ganesh, a passionate advocate of cue sports, decided to do something on his own for a sport he adores.

However, Ganesh’s initial endeavour was to promote grassroot level talent, at an amateur level, so that new talent can be identified. However, a lack of support from sponsors, put paid to the idea.

Not deterred by the setback, Ganesh continued his relentless search, which led him to meet Jason Ferguson, the Chairman of the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) in London. He had requested a provisional confirmation to host a World professional snooker ranking event in Hyderabad, a blue riband event, in August, which could spark off more amateur events in the longer run.

O’Sullivan says he lost years of his career to alcohol and drugs

“Jason has been a good friend of mine for many years. When I proposed this idea to him that I float a company called Cue Sports Company (CSC) with my friend Mr Kumar G Rao, a lawyer, player and cure sports fanatic and hold the event, and he was more than happy to give his oral approval. Still, lots of work needs to be done. We have to sign an agreement. I am sure everything will happen in due course of time with the blessings of the Billiards & Snooker Federation of India,” Ganesh told Sportstar.

Ganesh also met Telangana Sports Minister V. Srinivas Goud, who listened to CSC’s pitch and was very encouraging of the idea. CSC also met the National cue sports governing body to seek its support.

The International referee has requested the World body to allow eight Indians as wild card entries. “Subject to finalization of other factors, we expect top players like Ronnie O Sullivan, winner of seven titles and regarded the Greatest of All Time, Luca Brecel, the current world champion, Mark Selby, Judd Trump, John Higgins, Mark Williams among others, to compete,” said Ganesh.

Ganesh is hopeful that the event will spark a revival of cue sports in India. Kumar G Rao added this will revolutionise the participation of more youngsters in India and could do what James Wattana did to the Thai younger generation and what Ding Jinghui did to China.

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
