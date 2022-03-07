Esha Singh is ready to face the best, says father-cum-mentor Sachin Singh

Esha Singh continued to be the star performer at the Cairo World Cup shooting championship, winning two team gold medals besides the individual silver.

For 17-year-old Esha, a debutant in the seniors category, one of the biggest challenges has been staying away from her favourite food.

“It was never easy but to succeed at this level, you need to raise the bar on all fronts. I am really glad that Esha had a wonderful World Cup so far,” said the proud father-cum-mentor Sachin Singh in a chat with Sportstar on Monday.

“At such a young age playing six matches back-to-back was a commendable achievement. It is so much about mental game and not just about maintaining the physical fitness levels,” Sachin said.

“You will be draining your mind out and recouping for the next day’s match has been a tough task. And, shooting is one sport where even the slightest lapse in concentration can prove to be disastrous,” he said.

“There have been ups and downs for sure. But I am really pleased with the way Esha came up with the desired composure under pressure, competing with seniors for the first time, especially in the 25 m air pistol team event which happened to be her first international competition in this category,” the proud father said.

“She has taken the competition in a very positive manner. This World Cup has given her confidence and she is now ready to face the best. So, the start of the journey for the Olympics has been very good after the break in sport because of the pandemic,” Sachin said.

“Definitely, the morale is up and the focus clearly shifts to eventually making it to the 2024 Paris Olympics and winning a medal there,” he concluded.