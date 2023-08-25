India concludes with six gold medals, four Olympic quotas at Baku Shooting World Championship

The women’s free pistol team helped India sign off from the ISSF World Championship on a golden note in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Friday.

Even though the running target events would continue for the next few days, the regular shooting is now done, as India winds up second on the table with six gold and eight bronze medals.

China was on top with 15 gold, seven silver, and six bronze. The USA was third with five gold, two silver, and a bronze.

Tiyana Phogat, Sakshi Suryavanshi, and Kirandeep Kaur won the 50-metre free pistol team gold with a total of 1573, six points ahead of China. Tiyana also won the individual bronze with 533 as she missed silver by one point.

In men’s free pistol, the team won bronze, and Ravinder Singh also bagged the individual bronze. Ravinder also fell one short of the silver score.

After the high of Rajeshwari Kumari’s Olympic quota in trap, the mixed trap teams could not step it up. The two Indian pairs shot 133 and placed 22nd and 24th, respectively.

The results: 25m centre fire pistol: Men: 1. Christian Reitz (Ger) 584; 2. Peeter Olesk (Est) 584; 3. Florian Peter (Ger) 583); 12. Rajendra Bagul 575; 17. Akshay Jain 573; 21. Gaurav Chaudhary 570. Team: 1. Germany 1743; 2. Korea 1731; 3. India (Rajendra, Akshay, Gaurav) 1718. 50m free pistol: Men: 1. Xi Yu (Chn) 558; 2. Lauris Strautmanis (Lat) 557; 3. Ravinder Singh 556; 11. Kamaljeet 547; 18. Vikram Shinde 543. Team: 1. China 1655; 2. Korea 1654; 3. India 1646 (Ravinder, Kamaljeet, Vikram). Women: 1. Sylvia Steiner (Aut) 540; 2. Bayartsetseg Tumurchudur (Mgl) 534; 3. Tiyana Phogat 533; 5. Sakshi Suryavanshi 531; 11. Kirandeep Kaur 509. Team: 1. India (Tiyana, Sakshi, Kirandeep) 1573; 2. China 1567; 3. Mongolia 1566. Mixed trap: 1. Portugal 142(13); 2. USA 142 (12); 3. Kazakhstan 141; 22. India-1 (Manisha Keer, Prithviraj Tondaiman) 133; 24. India-2 (Preeti Rajak, Kynan Chenai) 133.