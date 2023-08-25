MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India concludes with six gold medals, four Olympic quotas at Baku Shooting World Championship

Even though the running target events would continue for the next few days, the regular shooting is now done, as India winds up second on the table with six gold and eight bronze medals.

Published : Aug 25, 2023 20:06 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sift Kaur Samra was one of the four shooters to bag an Olympic quota from the ISSF World Championship
Sift Kaur Samra was one of the four shooters to bag an Olympic quota from the ISSF World Championship | Photo Credit: FARUQUI AM/The Hindu
infoIcon

Sift Kaur Samra was one of the four shooters to bag an Olympic quota from the ISSF World Championship | Photo Credit: FARUQUI AM/The Hindu

The women’s free pistol team helped India sign off from the ISSF World Championship on a golden note in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Friday.

Even though the running target events would continue for the next few days, the regular shooting is now done, as India winds up second on the table with six gold and eight bronze medals.

China was on top with 15 gold, seven silver, and six bronze. The USA was third with five gold, two silver, and a bronze.

READ: Esha Singh: Approach to Asian Games 2023 won’t be medal-oriented

Tiyana Phogat, Sakshi Suryavanshi, and Kirandeep Kaur won the 50-metre free pistol team gold with a total of 1573, six points ahead of China. Tiyana also won the individual bronze with 533 as she missed silver by one point.

In men’s free pistol, the team won bronze, and Ravinder Singh also bagged the individual bronze. Ravinder also fell one short of the silver score.

After the high of Rajeshwari Kumari’s Olympic quota in trap, the mixed trap teams could not step it up. The two Indian pairs shot 133 and placed 22nd and 24th, respectively.

The results:
25m centre fire pistol: Men: 1. Christian Reitz (Ger) 584; 2. Peeter Olesk (Est) 584; 3. Florian Peter (Ger) 583); 12. Rajendra Bagul 575; 17. Akshay Jain 573; 21. Gaurav Chaudhary 570.
Team: 1. Germany 1743; 2. Korea 1731; 3. India (Rajendra, Akshay, Gaurav) 1718.
50m free pistol: Men: 1. Xi Yu (Chn) 558; 2. Lauris Strautmanis (Lat) 557; 3. Ravinder Singh 556; 11. Kamaljeet 547; 18. Vikram Shinde 543.
Team: 1. China 1655; 2. Korea 1654; 3. India 1646 (Ravinder, Kamaljeet, Vikram).
Women: 1. Sylvia Steiner (Aut) 540; 2. Bayartsetseg Tumurchudur (Mgl) 534; 3. Tiyana Phogat 533; 5. Sakshi Suryavanshi 531; 11. Kirandeep Kaur 509.
Team: 1. India (Tiyana, Sakshi, Kirandeep) 1573; 2. China 1567; 3. Mongolia 1566.
Mixed trap: 1. Portugal 142(13); 2. USA 142 (12); 3. Kazakhstan 141; 22. India-1 (Manisha Keer, Prithviraj Tondaiman) 133; 24. India-2 (Preeti Rajak, Kynan Chenai) 133.

Related stories

Related Topics

ISSF World Championship

Latest on Sportstar

  1. EBFC 2 - 1 GKFC, Live Score, Durand Cup 2023 quarterfinal: Full-time; EBFC secures semifinal spot
    Team Sportstar
  2. East Bengal beats Gokulam Kerala 2-1 to enter Durand Cup semis
    Team Sportstar
  3. India concludes with six gold medals, four Olympic quotas at Baku Shooting World Championship
    Team Sportstar
  4. Maddison to be available for Spurs, says Postecoglou
    Reuters
  5. Alexia Putellas joins Spanish teammates to condemn RFEF chief on Rubiales-Hermoso scandal
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Shooting

  1. India concludes with six gold medals, four Olympic quotas at Baku Shooting World Championship
    Team Sportstar
  2. Esha Singh: Approach to Asian Games 2023 won’t be medal-oriented
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. Rajeshwari Kumari secures Paris 2024 spot with fifth-place finish at Shooting World Championships
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. ISSF World Championship 2023: Amanpreet Singh wins gold in men’s 25m standard pistol, Women’s team bags bronze
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. Adarsh misses Paris Olympics quota by narrowest of margins
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. EBFC 2 - 1 GKFC, Live Score, Durand Cup 2023 quarterfinal: Full-time; EBFC secures semifinal spot
    Team Sportstar
  2. East Bengal beats Gokulam Kerala 2-1 to enter Durand Cup semis
    Team Sportstar
  3. India concludes with six gold medals, four Olympic quotas at Baku Shooting World Championship
    Team Sportstar
  4. Maddison to be available for Spurs, says Postecoglou
    Reuters
  5. Alexia Putellas joins Spanish teammates to condemn RFEF chief on Rubiales-Hermoso scandal
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment