Indian shooter Rajeshwari Kumari secured an Olympic quota for the 2024 Paris Olympics with a fifth-place finish in the Women’s Trap event at the ISSF Shooting World Championships in Baku on Thursday.
The result ensured that a seventh olympic quota was secured by India in shooting.
More to follow...
Latest on Sportstar
- NorthEast United vs Indian Army, Durand Cup Live Score: Phalguni opens scoring; NEUFC 1-0 IAFT
- Mumbai City to play Neymar’s Al Hilal in AFC Champions League, Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in Group E
- Rajeshwari Kumari secures Paris 2024 spot with fifth-place finish at Shooting World Championships
- Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen Highlights, Chess World Cup Final 2023 Tie-breaks: Magnus beats Pragg to win title; Caruana finishes third ahead of Abasov
- BWF World Championships 2023: Satwik-Chirag pair enters quarters, Treesa-Gayatri pair exits
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE