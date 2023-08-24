MagazineBuy Print

Rajeshwari Kumari secures Paris 2024 spot with fifth-place finish at Shooting World Championships

Kumari finished fifth in the Women’s Trap event to seal her place in the 2024 Olympic games.

Published : Aug 24, 2023

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Indian shooter Rajeshwari Kumari secured an Olympic quota for the 2024 Paris Olympics with a fifth-place finish in the Women’s Trap event at the ISSF Shooting World Championships in Baku.
FILE PHOTO: Indian shooter Rajeshwari Kumari secured an Olympic quota for the 2024 Paris Olympics with a fifth-place finish in the Women’s Trap event at the ISSF Shooting World Championships in Baku. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Indian shooter Rajeshwari Kumari secured an Olympic quota for the 2024 Paris Olympics with a fifth-place finish in the Women's Trap event at the ISSF Shooting World Championships in Baku. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan/ The Hindu

Indian shooter Rajeshwari Kumari secured an Olympic quota for the 2024 Paris Olympics with a fifth-place finish in the Women’s Trap event at the ISSF Shooting World Championships in Baku on Thursday.

The result ensured that a seventh olympic quota was secured by India in shooting.

More to follow...

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
