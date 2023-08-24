Sportstar Conclave to be held in Hyderabad on August 31

The Sportstar Conclave caravan returns for a second round, with the first edition – Focus Telangana - set to take place in Hyderabad on August 31.

A host of speakers will discuss key issues pertaining to the sports ecosystem in the region.

Telangana Sports Minister V. Srinivas Goud will deliver the inaugural address at the full-day conclave, which will have different segments covering a range of sports popular in the Telangana region and discussions around what can be done by stakeholders across the spectrum to promote a culture of sport here.

Olympic bronze medallist Gagan Narang and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Parupalli Kashyap will look at India’s pathway to Olympic glory with the Paris Olympics less than a year away.

Former cricketers Arshad Ayub, Vijay Mohan Raj, Shivlal Yadav, P. Hari Mohan and Mohammad Azharuddin will draw from their experiences in the ‘Cricket at Crossroads’ panel.

Suchitra Academy chairman Praveen Raju, Sreenidhi FC CEO K. Abhijit Rao and World Championship medal-winning shooter Esha Singh will explore the role of schools and academies in promoting sports.

Former Hyderabad cricketer and Commissioner of Police, C.V. Anand, will explore the potential of sports in community building.

N. Ramesh, athletics coach with the Sports Authority of India (SAI), former India hockey captain Mukesh Kumar, former India football captain Victor Amalraj, Hyderabad FC co-owner Varun Tripuraneni and Premier Badminton League co-founder Prasad Mangipudi will round off the day with a panel on nurturing the future of Telangana Sports.

The Conclave is being held in association with Hero We Care — a Hero Motocorp CSR Initiative, Safilo, Indian Oil, NTPC, Khan Study Group, KMPG, Sneha Fresh Chicken, Great Sports Tech, Epione and NewsX. The day-long event can be followed live on sportstar.thehindu.com.