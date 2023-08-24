MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sportstar Conclave to be held in Hyderabad on August 31

The Sportstar Conclave caravan returns for a second round, with the first edition – Focus Telangana - set to take place in Hyderabad on August 31.

Published : Aug 24, 2023 14:19 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Former cricketers Arshad Ayub, Vijay Mohan Raj, Shivlal Yadav, P. Hari Mohan and Mohammad Azharuddin (pic) will draw from their experiences in the ‘Cricket at Crossroads’ panel. 
FILE PHOTO: Former cricketers Arshad Ayub, Vijay Mohan Raj, Shivlal Yadav, P. Hari Mohan and Mohammad Azharuddin (pic) will draw from their experiences in the ‘Cricket at Crossroads’ panel.  | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Former cricketers Arshad Ayub, Vijay Mohan Raj, Shivlal Yadav, P. Hari Mohan and Mohammad Azharuddin (pic) will draw from their experiences in the ‘Cricket at Crossroads’ panel.  | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

The Sportstar Conclave caravan returns for a second round, with the first edition – Focus Telangana - set to take place in Hyderabad on August 31.

A host of speakers will discuss key issues pertaining to the sports ecosystem in the region.

Telangana Sports Minister V. Srinivas Goud will deliver the inaugural address at the full-day conclave, which will have different segments covering a range of sports popular in the Telangana region and discussions around what can be done by stakeholders across the spectrum to promote a culture of sport here.

Olympic bronze medallist Gagan Narang and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Parupalli Kashyap will look at India’s pathway to Olympic glory with the Paris Olympics less than a year away.

Former cricketers Arshad Ayub, Vijay Mohan Raj, Shivlal Yadav, P. Hari Mohan and Mohammad Azharuddin will draw from their experiences in the ‘Cricket at Crossroads’ panel.

Suchitra Academy chairman Praveen Raju, Sreenidhi FC CEO K. Abhijit Rao and World Championship medal-winning shooter Esha Singh will explore the role of schools and academies in promoting sports.

Former Hyderabad cricketer and Commissioner of Police, C.V. Anand, will explore the potential of sports in community building.

N. Ramesh, athletics coach with the Sports Authority of India (SAI), former India hockey captain Mukesh Kumar, former India football captain Victor Amalraj, Hyderabad FC co-owner Varun Tripuraneni and Premier Badminton League co-founder Prasad Mangipudi will round off the day with a panel on nurturing the future of Telangana Sports.

The Conclave is being held in association with Hero We Care — a Hero Motocorp CSR Initiative, Safilo, Indian Oil, NTPC, Khan Study Group, KMPG, Sneha Fresh Chicken, Great Sports Tech, Epione and NewsX. The day-long event can be followed live on sportstar.thehindu.com.

Related Topics

Sportstar Conclave /

Paris Olympics /

Gagan Narang /

Mohammad Azharuddin /

Parupalli Kashyap /

Sports Authority of India /

Esha Singh /

Commonwealth Games

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sportstar Conclave to be held in Hyderabad on August 31
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mumbai City drawn with Neymar’s Al Hilal in AFC Champions League, Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in Group E
    Team Sportstar
  3. AFC Champions League Draw Live Updates: Mumbai City in Group D with Neymar’s Al Hilal; Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in Group E
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Athletics Championships 2023: Martin, Perez seal double glory for Spain in 35km race walks
    Reuters
  5. Haas sticks with Hulkenberg and Magnussen for 2024
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Sportstar Conclave to be held in Hyderabad on August 31
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, August 23
    Team Sportstar
  3. World University Games Diary: A fortnight in Chengdu - Of medals, pins and hotpots
    Netra V
  4. Indian sports news wrap, August 22
    Team Sportstar
  5. Khelo India Women’s League to be renamed as Asmita Women’s League
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sportstar Conclave to be held in Hyderabad on August 31
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mumbai City drawn with Neymar’s Al Hilal in AFC Champions League, Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in Group E
    Team Sportstar
  3. AFC Champions League Draw Live Updates: Mumbai City in Group D with Neymar’s Al Hilal; Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in Group E
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Athletics Championships 2023: Martin, Perez seal double glory for Spain in 35km race walks
    Reuters
  5. Haas sticks with Hulkenberg and Magnussen for 2024
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment