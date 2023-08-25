Esha Singh: Approach to Asian Games 2023 won’t be medal-oriented

Fresh from her 10m air pistol mixed team event gold, partnering Shiva Narwal in the recent World Championship in Baku, gifted shooter Esha Singh is setting her sights on technical goals ahead of next month’s Asian Games.

“Well, this is a process that has been going on for quite some time. And, my approach to the Asiad will not be medal-oriented and I don’t want to think too much about medal hopes. Rather, I would focus on a few points, which I have identified, to make a big impact. Definitely, this doesn’t mean any experimentation with my technique,” 18-year-old Esha said in a chat with Sportstar after returning to the city on Friday.

“Definitely, winning the World Championship gold ahead of the Asian Games is a huge motivation. But, again, every major event is a different kind of challenge. We have to keep moving on,” she said.

READ: Sports Ministry approves funding for Tejaswin’s training equipment, participation of Sarnobat, Elavenil in international shooting events

“I will be competing in 10m, 25m and mixed team events for sure. There will be pressure, and I look at it as a positive factor being as normal as possible,” Esha said.

“The Worlds has been a huge experience though the conditions were really hot. I also feel great that I am the only woman from India to win a World Championship gold in the four-year cycle (in an Olympic event),” a delighted Esha said.

“Absolutely fine with my equipment. In fact, no worries on any front as I am waiting for a final word on the national camp before the Asiad,” said the shooter, who is supported by the Olympic Gold Quest.

Esha Singh shares a few thoughts with her coach Ved Prakash | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The champion shooter, mentored by Ved Prakash, said she was going through an important phase of her career as the next year also happens to be the Olympic year.

“Well, recently, we did get a feel of the Paris Olympics shooting range for five days. Felt nice. I hope to make it big there next year,” she said with a big smile.