MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Esha Singh: Approach to Asian Games 2023 won’t be medal-oriented

The champion shooter, mentored by Ved Prakash, is going through an important phase of her career as the next year also happens to be the Olympic year.

Published : Aug 25, 2023 19:04 IST , Hyderabad - 2 MINS READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Shooters Esha Singh and Shiva Narwal pose with their 10m air pistol mixed team gold medal during the ISSF World Championship in Baku.
Shooters Esha Singh and Shiva Narwal pose with their 10m air pistol mixed team gold medal during the ISSF World Championship in Baku. | Photo Credit: ANI/Anurag Thakur on X
infoIcon

Shooters Esha Singh and Shiva Narwal pose with their 10m air pistol mixed team gold medal during the ISSF World Championship in Baku. | Photo Credit: ANI/Anurag Thakur on X

Fresh from her 10m air pistol mixed team event gold, partnering Shiva Narwal in the recent World Championship in Baku, gifted shooter Esha Singh is setting her sights on technical goals ahead of next month’s Asian Games.

“Well, this is a process that has been going on for quite some time. And, my approach to the Asiad will not be medal-oriented and I don’t want to think too much about medal hopes. Rather, I would focus on a few points, which I have identified, to make a big impact. Definitely, this doesn’t mean any experimentation with my technique,” 18-year-old Esha said in a chat with Sportstar after returning to the city on Friday.

“Definitely, winning the World Championship gold ahead of the Asian Games is a huge motivation. But, again, every major event is a different kind of challenge. We have to keep moving on,” she said.

READ: Sports Ministry approves funding for Tejaswin’s training equipment, participation of Sarnobat, Elavenil in international shooting events

“I will be competing in 10m, 25m and mixed team events for sure. There will be pressure, and I look at it as a positive factor being as normal as possible,” Esha said.

“The Worlds has been a huge experience though the conditions were really hot. I also feel great that I am the only woman from India to win a World Championship gold in the four-year cycle (in an Olympic event),” a delighted Esha said.

“Absolutely fine with my equipment. In fact, no worries on any front as I am waiting for a final word on the national camp before the Asiad,” said the shooter, who is supported by the Olympic Gold Quest.

Esha Singh shares a few thoughts with her coach Ved Prakash
Esha Singh shares a few thoughts with her coach Ved Prakash | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
lightbox-info

Esha Singh shares a few thoughts with her coach Ved Prakash | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The champion shooter, mentored by Ved Prakash, said she was going through an important phase of her career as the next year also happens to be the Olympic year.

“Well, recently, we did get a feel of the Paris Olympics shooting range for five days. Felt nice. I hope to make it big there next year,” she said with a big smile.

Related stories

Related Topics

Esha Singh /

Asian Games

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Esha Singh: Approach to Asian Games 2023 won’t be medal-oriented
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. East Bengal vs Gokulam Kerala, Live Score, Durand Cup 2023 quarterfinal: EBFC 1 - 0 GKFC; Second half begins
    Team Sportstar
  3. Governing body confident of modern pentathlon’s future as IOC decision looms
    Reuters
  4. Belgian cyclist Tijl De Decker dies after crash during training
    AP
  5. Asian Games 2023: Full list of 634 Indian athletes sanctioned to take part in Hangzhou 2022
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Shooting

  1. Esha Singh: Approach to Asian Games 2023 won’t be medal-oriented
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. Rajeshwari Kumari secures Paris 2024 spot with fifth-place finish at Shooting World Championships
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. ISSF World Championship 2023: Amanpreet Singh wins gold in men’s 25m standard pistol, Women’s team bags bronze
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. Adarsh misses Paris Olympics quota by narrowest of margins
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sift Kaur Samra wins Olympic quota with fifth place finish in 50m rifle 3 positions
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Esha Singh: Approach to Asian Games 2023 won’t be medal-oriented
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. East Bengal vs Gokulam Kerala, Live Score, Durand Cup 2023 quarterfinal: EBFC 1 - 0 GKFC; Second half begins
    Team Sportstar
  3. Governing body confident of modern pentathlon’s future as IOC decision looms
    Reuters
  4. Belgian cyclist Tijl De Decker dies after crash during training
    AP
  5. Asian Games 2023: Full list of 634 Indian athletes sanctioned to take part in Hangzhou 2022
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment