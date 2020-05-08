Lockdown diaries: Manu Bhaker gets electronic target installed at home

One of the brightest prospects of Indian shooting, Manu Bhaker is enjoying the best parental care to tide over the lockdown blues.

The Youth Olympics champion, who swept six of the Asian and global mixed air pistol gold medals in 2019, Bhaker has managed to get an electronic target installed at her home.

"We got the electronic target and I installed it myself, a few days ago. Before that, Manu was practising on paper target. So, her training was never hampered," said her father, Ramkishan Bhaker, who has been instrumental in keeping her focused on a healthy routine.

"I am the only one going out of home to buy milk, curd, vegetables etc. It is just a 300-metre walk. We also have a plot nearby with a lot of trees. So, Manu has been with me a two or three times to be in natural surroundings," Ramkishan said.

Bhaker, who is studying in Lady Shri Ram College, also keeps busy with her online classes, for a few hours every day. With time available, Bhaker, a keen student, is happy to pursue her education.

"Manu keeps doing yoga and meditation with her mother. I help in the kitchen. Of course, we watch the Ramayan serial," her father said.

With home food all the time, it has been a healthy spell for Manu, who has traveled widely around the world for various competitions.

Despite so many restrictions, it has been some achievement to have the electronic target at home, in Charkhi Dadri, Haryana, about 90 kilometres from Delhi, with suitable support from Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ).

The 10-metre air pistol target would ensure the basic training for Manu, who is also a master of the 25-metre event, sports pistol. There is a strong possibility that Manu could be competing in three events, in the Tokyo Olympics, as and when it is held.