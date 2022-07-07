COVID-19 cases reported in Indian shooting team in Changwon ahead of World Cup

The Indian shooting contingent has been hit by a COVID-19 scare in Changwon, Korea, after two officials accompanying the team tested positive for the virus on arrival ahead of the upcoming ISSF World Cup. The officials are Preeti Sharma, assistant coach of the pistol team, and a physiotherapist that reached Changwon earlier on Thursday.

The shooters representing India in the 10m air rifle, 10m air pistol and trap events are currently in Changwon with the rest of the contingent expected to reach late on Thursday night.

"Both the officials tested positive on arrival at the Gimhae International Airport at around 12 PM IST," a top National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"The NRAI followed all protocols and the first batch of athletes along with the officials underwent RT-PCR tests on July 5 and their reports came negative," the official added.

"The officials are currently in isolation and the shooters will undergo COVID-19 tests once again tomorrow."

A 49-member strong Indian shooting team will eye for glory when it takes part in this edition of the World Cup from July 9-21.

In the previous combined World Cup stage in Baku, Azerbaijan, India finished at the fifth position with two gold and three silver medals, despite the pistol team opting out of the tournament.

More than 432 athletes from 44 countries will take part in the tournament in Changwon.