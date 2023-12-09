MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

SAI warns air weapons shooters of strict action after grievous injuries to Air Force corporal Pushpender Kumar

Pushpender Kumar, a corporal with the Indian Air Force, was training at the shooting range for the National Championships when he suffered severe damage to his left thumb, which required immediate hospitalisation.

Published : Dec 09, 2023 17:28 IST , New Delhi - 3 MINS READ

PTI
Representative Photo: Air Pistol shooting
Representative Photo: Air Pistol shooting | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Representative Photo: Air Pistol shooting | Photo Credit: AP

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has warned shooters training at the National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) and those under the come-and-play scheme at the Karni Singh range here to not use air cylinders more than 10 years old, failing which strict action could be taken against them.

A national-level shooter partially lost his left thumb when the 10m air pistol cylinder he was filling with compressed air exploded at a private range in Greenfield, Faridabad on December 2.

Pushpender Kumar, a corporal with the Indian Air Force, was training at the shooting range for the National Championships when he suffered severe damage to his left thumb, which required immediate hospitalisation.

A national coach had told PTI on condition of anonymity on December 4 that while Pushpender was filling compressed air into the pistol cylinder from the main cylinder, the incident happened.

Air pistols and air rifles have a sleek detachable gas cylinder attached just below the barrel. When the shooter presses the trigger, the compressed gas in the cylinder is released, which hits a hammer inside the air gun, ejecting the lead pellet.

The air pistol’s cylinder develops low pressure after a certain number of shots and has to be refilled with the help of a portable cylinder, which looks like a scuba-diving cylinder.

Due to wear and tear, air pistol cylinders have to be replaced after a certain period of time and the gun manufacturers usually do it for free after 10 years, or if there are any manufacturing issues the entire batch could also be recalled.

ALSO READ | Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra becomes mentor of NRAI free of cost to help Indian shooters for Paris 2024

An advisory issued by the SAI administrator at Karni Singh ranges said, “In reference to the incident occurred on November 2 (December 2) at a private range in Delhi-NCR, the advisory is issued to all athletes (NCOE, national campers and come-and-play) that anyone who owns faulty... air pistol should get their air pressure cylinder replaced, until then athletes would not be entertained at Karni Singh range.

“Apart from that any athlete carrying air cylinder more than 10 years old will not be allowed to train at Karni range.” Athletes found training with defective cylinders, or those that are more than 10 years old, risk a “review of their stay at the National Centre of Excellence” while come-and-play shooters could lose their membership cards.

A top former shooter said on condition of anonymity that air pistol and air rifle shooters carry refilling cylinders in their vehicles to the Karni Singh range and top up their pistols and rifle cylinders, posing a big threat to everyone.

“They are not just risking their own lives by carrying big refilling cylinders in cars but also the lives of others. What if the cylinder explodes inside the vehicle. You can’t imagine what compressed air can do when the outside temperature touches 45 degrees centigrade. The cylinder can explode like a bomb,” he said.

Related stories

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SAI warns air weapons shooters of strict action after grievous injuries to Air Force corporal Pushpender Kumar
    PTI
  2. India vs England 2nd Women’s T20 Live Score: IND-W vs ENG-W Preview, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. WPL Auction 2024 updates: Full list of sold, unsold players; purse remaining; team news; Kashvee Gautam goes to GG for 2 crore
    Team Sportstar
  4. WPL Auction 2024: Kashvee Gautam becomes most expensive uncapped player in Women’s Premier League history
    Team Sportstar
  5. WPL 2024 Auction: Karnataka’s Vrinda Dinesh becomes second-most expensive uncapped player in WPL history
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Shooting

  1. SAI warns air weapons shooters of strict action after grievous injuries to Air Force corporal Pushpender Kumar
    PTI
  2. Aim to represent India at Olympics driving skeet prodigy Zorawar Bedi
    PTI
  3. Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra becomes mentor of NRAI free of cost to help Indian shooters for Paris 2024
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. Shooter loses left thumb after pistol’s gas cylinder explodes at Karni Singh Range
    PTI
  5. Complete focus is on next year’s Paris Paralympics: Shooter Avani Lekhara
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SAI warns air weapons shooters of strict action after grievous injuries to Air Force corporal Pushpender Kumar
    PTI
  2. India vs England 2nd Women’s T20 Live Score: IND-W vs ENG-W Preview, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. WPL Auction 2024 updates: Full list of sold, unsold players; purse remaining; team news; Kashvee Gautam goes to GG for 2 crore
    Team Sportstar
  4. WPL Auction 2024: Kashvee Gautam becomes most expensive uncapped player in Women’s Premier League history
    Team Sportstar
  5. WPL 2024 Auction: Karnataka’s Vrinda Dinesh becomes second-most expensive uncapped player in WPL history
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment