Arjuna award: Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma likely to be nominated

Pistol shooters Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma are likely to be recommended by the National Rifle Association of India as its nominations for the Arjuna Award this year.

“It is almost final that Saurabh and Abhishek will be nominated,” sources privy to matters of the NRAI confirmed to Sportstar.

Verma and Chaudhary, currently holding the third and fourth place, respectively, in the 10m air pistol world rankings, scripted history in 2018, having shot two medals in the Asian Games in Jakarta-Palembang. While Chaudhary claimed the top spot, Verma settled for bronze.

Ahead of the season-ending Rifle and Pistol World Cup Final in Putian last November, Verma (rating: 2149) and Chaudhary (rating: 2697) had been leading the 2019 standings. Chaudhary was additionally conferred with the Golden Target award for being able to close the season as the World No. 1.

ALSO READ | Matter of time before India wins another Olympic gold - Bindra

Only 18, Chaudhary has 12 gold, four silver and two bronze ISSF medals marked against his name since his professional debut in the junior events in 2016. Verma, on the other hand, has been a late bloomer. However, in a span of just two years, the Haryana-born marksman has bagged gold thrice alongside a silver and bronze in ISSF competitions.

Khel Ratna

The federation source also confirmed that Anjum Moudgil and Jaspal Rana are also being considered for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna and the Dronacharya award.

Moudgil, who had been the only winner from the sport during the last edition of the National Sports Awards, having won the Arjuna, will, in all likelihood, be nominated for the highest sporting honour this time around. The 26-year-old is currently the World No. 4 in 10m air rifle. The Tokyo quota holder additionally competes in the 50m rifle 3 Positions event, as well.

ALSO READ | Gagan Narang: 'Non-contact sport shooting can open up facilities sooner'

Rana, the national pistol coach, is being considered as a nominee for the prestigious 1985-instituted award once again, after being ignored last time after none of his proteges, including Manu Bhaker and Chaudhary, mentioned him as their mentor in official records.