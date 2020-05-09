Online Shooting Championship: Yashaswini, Rudrankksh bag top honours

Tokyo Olympics quota holder Yashaswini Singh Deswal and Maharashtra's teen prodigy Rudrankksh Patil walked away with the top honours in the 10m air pistol and 10m air rifle finals of the third edition of the Online Shooting Championship on Saturday.

Patil, who had shown immense promise during the 2020 national trials in Thiruvananthapuram, shot 252.9 in the finals, which is 0.1 points higher than the current world record held by China’s Haonan Yu. However, this is not the first time Patil, who made his e-competition debut, has surpassed the record. The youngster had scored 253.4 en route to winning the youth trials this year.

"I was missing practice for many days now. So this was a pretty good warm-up," said the marksman, who followed up a good qualification round with an exemplary show in the final.

While 2019 Junior Asian Championships gold medalist Yash Vardhan emerged runner-up with 250.8 in the rifle event, France's Etienne Germond won the bronze medal with a final score of 228.5.

Deswal stole the show in 10m air pistol as she scored 243.8 to outperform fellow quota holders Manu Bhaker and Veronika Major. While Bhaker finished third with 218.3 points, Veronika secured the fifth spot. Gaurav Rana, with 240.6 points, booked the second place.