Shotgun selection trials: Gurjoat, Arjun shine on opening day of skeet

Gurjoat Singh, Arjun thakur, Karam Sukhbir Singh and Ayush Radraraju led with 71 out of 75, on the opening day of skeet in the National selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Wednesday.

Some of the top shooters like Anantjeet Singh Naruka (68), Amrinder Singh Cheema (68), Smit Singh (67) and Sheeraz Sheikh (66) were unable to put up a better fare.

The day’s honours, of course, went to Ganemat Sekhon who led the women’s and juniors with 74, following successive perfect rounds of 25, after having started with a 24.

Zahra Deesawala was second with 70, and was followed by Kartiki Singh Shaktawat (68), Areeba Khan, Asees Chhina and Parinaaz Dhaliwal (65).

Former national champion Rashmmi Rathore shot 61 and Darshna Rathore mustered 60.

The competition will continue with two more rounds of qualification on Thursday, followed by the final. Meanwhile, the trials in rifle and pistol will start with men’s rifle 3-position event on the same day.