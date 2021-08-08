Sportoon Neeraj Chopra dedicates Tokyo Olympics gold to Indian sprinting great Milkha Singh Neeraj Chopra dedicated his javelin gold, independent India's first Olympic medal, to sprinting great Milkha Singh, who passed away last month. Satish Acharya 08 August, 2021 09:36 IST Satish Acharya 08 August, 2021 09:36 IST Latest Sportoons Neeraj Chopra dedicates Tokyo Olympics gold to Indian sprinting great Milkha Singh Tokyo 2020: Indian hockey ends 41-year wait for Olympic medal Debutants in focus after Krunal Pandya's positive Covid-19 test forces eight players into isolation Rashford, Saka, Sancho subjected to racist abuse after England's EURO 2020 final loss Olympic-bound Deepika on a high after World Cup show Cristiano Ronaldo's Coca-Cola snub at Euro 2020, rain delays in Southampton Virat Kohli in focus - on and off the field BCCI requests ECB to rejig Test series schedule for IPL window View More Sportoons