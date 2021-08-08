Sportoon

Neeraj Chopra dedicates Tokyo Olympics gold to Indian sprinting great Milkha Singh

Neeraj Chopra dedicated his javelin gold, independent India's first Olympic medal, to sprinting great Milkha Singh, who passed away last month.

Satish Acharya
08 August, 2021 09:36 IST
