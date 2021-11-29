Asian Team squash c'ships: India men in Group A with Pakistan; Women grouped with host Malaysia

Indian men, the top seeds, are grouped in Pool A with Pakistan, Japan, Philippines, Indonesia, and Iraq in the Asian team squash championships to be held here from November 30 to December 4. The women, on the other hand, seeded three, are in Pool B with host Malaysia, Iran, and the Philippines.



Hong Kong, defending champions in men and women (the event was last held 2018 in Cheongju, South Korea), is seeded three in men and one in women.



The top two from each Pool will reach the semifinals. There are placings for 5-8 and 9-12 in men and 5-8 for women. Indian men will kick-off their campaign against Iraq while the women will face the Philippines,



Groupings:

Men

Pool A: India, Pakistan, Japan, Philippines, Iraq and Indonesia.

Pool B: Malaysia, Hong Kong, Iran, Korea, Singapore and Sri Lanka.



Women

Pool A: Hong Kong, Japan, Korea and Sri Lanka.

Pool B: Malaysia, India, Iran and Philippines.