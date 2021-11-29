More Sports Squash Squash Asian Team squash c'ships: India men in Group A with Pakistan; Women grouped with host Malaysia Hong Kong, defending champions in men and women (the event was last held 2018 in Cheongju, South Korea), is seeded three in men and one in women. Team Sportstar KUALA LUMPUR 29 November, 2021 16:40 IST The Asian team squash championships will be held in Malaysia from November 30 to December 4. (Representative image) - R. Ragu Team Sportstar KUALA LUMPUR 29 November, 2021 16:40 IST Indian men, the top seeds, are grouped in Pool A with Pakistan, Japan, Philippines, Indonesia, and Iraq in the Asian team squash championships to be held here from November 30 to December 4. The women, on the other hand, seeded three, are in Pool B with host Malaysia, Iran, and the Philippines.Hong Kong, defending champions in men and women (the event was last held 2018 in Cheongju, South Korea), is seeded three in men and one in women.The top two from each Pool will reach the semifinals. There are placings for 5-8 and 9-12 in men and 5-8 for women. Indian men will kick-off their campaign against Iraq while the women will face the Philippines,Groupings:MenPool A: India, Pakistan, Japan, Philippines, Iraq and Indonesia.Pool B: Malaysia, Hong Kong, Iran, Korea, Singapore and Sri Lanka.WomenPool A: Hong Kong, Japan, Korea and Sri Lanka.Pool B: Malaysia, India, Iran and Philippines. Read more stories on Squash. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :