Cyrus Poncha elected VP of Asian Squash Federation

Cyrus Poncha, Secretary of Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI), was on Saturday elected the Vice-President of the Asian Squash Federation (ASF) for a four-year term at the 41st ASF annual General Body Meeting held virtually.

The other elected VPs are Fayez Abdullah S Al Mutairi (Kuwait) and Tae-sook Heo (Korea). David Mui of Hong Kong was elected unopposed for his second term as President of ASF.

Cyrus is the third Indian to become the Vice-President of ASF after N. Ramachandran, the former World Squash President, and Debendranath Sarangi, President of SRFI.

"Cyrus has shown his dedication and commitment to the promotion and development of squash for more than two decades. From a player to a coach and now administrator, Cyrus has a wealth of experience. I am sure he will flourish in his new appointment," said Sarangi.