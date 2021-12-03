More Sports Squash Squash Asian Team C’ships: Indian women lose to Hong Kong in the semifinals Top seed Hong Kong moves into the final of the Asian Team Championships with a 2-1 win over India. Team Sportstar 03 December, 2021 14:37 IST Joshna Chinappa won the only contest for the Indian women’s team. - PTI Team Sportstar 03 December, 2021 14:37 IST The Indian women’s team, seeded third, lost to Hong Kong, the top seed and defending champion, 2-1 in the semifinals of the Asian team squash championships in Kuala Lumpur on Friday.ALSO READ - Anju Bobby George wins World Athletics Woman of the Year awardSunayna Kuruvilla lost the opening tie to Tze Lok Ho in four games, 11-9, 7-11, 4-11, 8-11 before India’s top player Joshna Chinappa levelled the scores with a 9-11, 11-5, 11-7, 11-5 win over Liu Tsz-Ling. In the third and deciding tie, a much-higher ranked Tong Tsz Wing (WR 54) put it across Urwashi Joshi in three straight games 12-10, 11-4, 11-6. Urwashi (WR 153) had her chances in the third game when she had four games points at 10-6, but couldn’t capitalise on them.More to follow...The results (semifinals)Hong Kong bt India 2-1 (Tze Lok Ho bt Sunayna Kuruvilla 9-11, 11-7, 11-4, 11-8; Liu Tsz-Ling lost to Joshna Chinappa 11-9, 5-11, 7-11, 5-11; Tong Tsz Wing bt Urwashi Joshi 12-10, 11-4, 11-6). Read more stories on Squash. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :