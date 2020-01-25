More Sports Squash Squash Saurav Ghosal enters semifinal of Pittsburg Open squash The Indian, seeded second, defeated his sixth seeded Mexican rival 11-8 11-6 11-8 in the quarterfinal of the PSA World tour event on Friday. PTI Pittsburgh 25 January, 2020 19:43 IST Saurav Ghosal celebrates after entering the semifinal. (File Photo) - GETTY IMAGES PTI Pittsburgh 25 January, 2020 19:43 IST India’s Saurav Ghosal has progressed to the semifinal of the Pittsburgh Open squash tournament with an easy win over Cesar Salazar of Mexico.The Indian, seeded second, defeated his sixth seeded Mexican rival 11-8 11-6 11-8 in the quarterfinal of the PSA World tour event on Friday. Ghosal, who got a bye in the first round, had a relatively tough second round encounter against England’s Nathan Lake.Ghosal dropped a close game before regaining his touch to get past Lake. The Indian will next play fifth seeded Egyptian Omar Mossad.Another Indian who was in the fray, Ramit Tandon crashed out in the first round. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.