Saurav Ghosal enters semifinal of Pittsburg Open squash

India’s Saurav Ghosal has progressed to the semifinal of the Pittsburgh Open squash tournament with an easy win over Cesar Salazar of Mexico.

The Indian, seeded second, defeated his sixth seeded Mexican rival 11-8 11-6 11-8 in the quarterfinal of the PSA World tour event on Friday.

Ghosal, who got a bye in the first round, had a relatively tough second round encounter against England’s Nathan Lake.

Ghosal dropped a close game before regaining his touch to get past Lake. The Indian will next play fifth seeded Egyptian Omar Mossad.

Another Indian who was in the fray, Ramit Tandon crashed out in the first round.