Squash National Championships: Match-fit Tanvi Khanna raring to go after ACL recovery

Tanvi Khanna’s career was on an upswing when she won back-to-back Professional Squash Association (PSA) titles in August when an injury put paid to her plans.

She defeated her good friend and rival Sunayna Kuruvilla in the final in Noida in August 2021 to win her second PSA title, while playing with an injured left leg.

“In the third game against Sunayna–I was leading 2-0–when I twisted my left leg. I took an injury time-out and I thought it was minor cramps. I played the third game putting all the pressure on my right leg. and won Later, when I took an MRI scan, I came to know it was an ACL tear,” the 26-year-old, who is in Chennai to take part in the Senior National championships beginning here on Wednesday, told Sportstar.

The one-year without playing squash, according to Tanvi, was painful initially as she felt it happened at the wrong time when her ranking was rising. But once she accepted it, it became a learning experience.

“The doctor said I should rest for 10 months to a year. It was painful initially. I won two PSA tournaments and with the end of COVID-19, I thought the injury happened at the wrong time. I was disappointed as I had to scratch all over from the start. The process was slow. But began to accept it,” she said.

Tanvi said the best part during the rehabilitation process was the travel she did to different parts of India including Manali, Uttarakhand, Goa and Hyderabad. “I travelled both with my family and friends and with my dogs,” laughs Tanvi.

“Like many of them”, Tanvi said, “my aim is to win the Senior Nationals.” “I am match-fit and my form is good.”

On her comeback, she played two PSA tournaments in Chennai and Jodhpur in November 2022 and did pretty well reaching the semifinals and quarterfinals respectively.

The women’s field at the Nationals, said Tanvi, “will be tough as there are 4-5 young players and not just 1-2. Which means matches will be tough from the first round and you have to be sharp. I am ready,” Tanvi said.