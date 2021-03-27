More Sports Squash Squash HCL-SRFI Indian tour postponed, two players test positive for COVID-19 Abhishek Pradhan and Abhishek Agarwal have tested positive for COVID-19 forcing the organisers of the HCL-SRFI Indian Tour to postpone the start of tournament by a day. Team Sportstar Chennai 27 March, 2021 16:16 IST Squash players Abhishek Pradhan (in picture) and Abhishek Agarwal have tested positive for COVID-19. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Team Sportstar Chennai 27 March, 2021 16:16 IST Squash players Abhishek Pradhan and Abhishek Agarwal have tested positive for COVID-19 forcing the organisers of the HCL-SRFI Indian Tour to postpone the start of tournament by a day. The championship was originally scheduled to start on Saturday.Reliable sources told Sportstar that the players were tested at the official hotel on Friday.READ| Squash star Dipika Pallikal likely to regain full fitness by May Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) is in talks with Professional Squash Association to work out the path ahead. There is a possibility that the media and spectators might not be allowed from Sunday.More to follow... Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.