HCL-SRFI Indian tour postponed, two players test positive for COVID-19

Squash players Abhishek Pradhan and Abhishek Agarwal have tested positive for COVID-19 forcing the organisers of the HCL-SRFI Indian Tour to postpone the start of tournament by a day. The championship was originally scheduled to start on Saturday.

Reliable sources told Sportstar that the players were tested at the official hotel on Friday.

Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) is in talks with Professional Squash Association to work out the path ahead. There is a possibility that the media and spectators might not be allowed from Sunday.



More to follow...