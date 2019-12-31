Indian Squash Federation restricts entry for British Junior Open

The Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) has decided to curtail the entries (boys and girls) from India this year to the British Junior Open, considered to the premier international squash event for juniors held every January.

Considering that this is a prestigious tournament, the Federation is of the opinion that it is time that participation from the country should be restricted to the best performers of the year.



Hence, it has decided to pick five players with the best record, not only in the country but Asian championship in 2019 for participation with financial benevolence from the Government.

All national champions, in various age categories, however have been given the nod for participation at own cost.

Cyrus Poncha, the Secretary General of SRFI, previously said that the entry of any young player with a fairly good ranking would be accepted and routed through the Federation. Last year, 25 players had been to Birmingham for the event but “we decided in keeping with the high status of the tournament, it would reflect Indian squash better by having the excellent performers of the year alone participating,” he added.



Staying true to the criteria, the following selections have been made for this year's event:

Players to be funded by Government: 1. Veer Chotrani (Asian U-19 winner, 2019), did not participate in National; SRFI ranked 2. Yash Fadte (Asian U-19 silver medallist, 2019), national champion, SRFI rank 1; 3. Neel Joshi (Asian U-17 silver medallist, 2019, national champion, SRFI rank 1; 4. Sanya Vats (Asian girls U-19 silver medallist, national champion, SRFI rank 1); 5. Anahat Singh (Asian U-13 silver medallist, national champion, SRFI rank 1)



Players to participate at own cost: 1. Yuvraj Wadhwani (boys U-15 national champion, SRFI rank 1); 2. Aishwarya Khubchandani (girls U-17 national champion, SRFI rank 1); 3. Tiana Parasrampuria(girls U-15 national champion, SRFI rank 1); 4. Darshil Parasrampuria (boys U-11 national champion, SRFI rank 2).