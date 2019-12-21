India Squash Tour: Harinder Pal emerges champion

Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu banked on a wider range of strokes to wrap up the men’s final against Tomotaka Endo in the HCL-SRFI India Squash Tour third leg at the Willingdon Sports Club courts here on Saturday.

Hana Ramadan survived a tough fightback from Lucy Turmel in the women’s final. The Egyptian, ranked 92nd, started with a flourish before her 46th-ranked English rival levelled scores at 1-1. But, Ramadan held on for an 11-8, 6-11, 11-4, 11-3 victory.

Eager to end the year on a winning note, Harinder played to his strengths, banking on a mix of tricky shots and enthusiastic retrieving for an 11-5, 11-6, 11-7 win over Endo. The Indian, whose ranking has slipped to 177 after a year dealing with rehabilitation, piled up points steadily against the 120th-ranked Endo. He made his opponent scramble across the court with tricky shots to the corners and finishing points with wristy winners.

Hana received $12,000 and Harinder was richer by $20,000. Former Mumbai Ranji captain Amol Muzumdar was the special guest at the prize distribution.

The results (finals): Women: Hana Ramadan (Egy) bt Lucy Turmel (Eng) 11-8, 6-11, 11-4, 11-3.

Men: Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu bt Tomotaka Endo (Jpn).