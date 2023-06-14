Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Squash faces ‘formidable’ competition from cricket in race for Olympic berth: WSF president Wooldridge

Wooldridge hopes to see the inclusion of squash at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics as it is in the running alongside eight other sports for a berth at the LA Games.  

Published : Jun 14, 2023 20:19 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Divyakriti Singh
World Squash Federation President Zena Wooldridge at the inaugural ceremony of the Squash World Cup in Chennai.
World Squash Federation President Zena Wooldridge at the inaugural ceremony of the Squash World Cup in Chennai. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

World Squash Federation President Zena Wooldridge at the inaugural ceremony of the Squash World Cup in Chennai. | Photo Credit: PTI

Squash and its Olympic dream are perhaps a tale as old as time. The sport has come close to finding a place in the Summer Games on many occasions, but the dream is yet to be realised.  

Speaking on the sidelines of the Squash World Cup in Chennai, Zena Wooldridge, the current president of the World Squash Federation, says, “Squash has not done anything wrong to not get the go ahead. I think we had some of the best bids and presentations.”  

ALSO READ
Squash like an Egyptian: 17-year-old Fayrouz Aboelkheir chases sporting greatness

Wooldridge hopes to see the inclusion of squash at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics as it is in the running alongside eight other sports for a berth at the LA Games.  

But Wooldridge and WSF might face tough competition from cricket.  

“India is such a massive attraction to any country, even the USA where they don’t necessarily play cricket, the attraction of the Indian market is something that is irresistible. So, we know that cricket is going to be a formidable competitor in that race,” Wooldridge acknowledges.  

To put her words in perspective, the 2022 T20 World Cup saw 6.58 billion viewers tuning in for the ICC’s official video content.  

ALSO READ
Squash World Cup returns to Chennai, timing keeps big guns away

But the WSF has not given up hope.   

“Having squash won’t cost them anything in terms of courts because the sport will provide the glass courts and spectacular arenas, or we’ll put it into a theatre. So, the infrastructure is already there. I think we’ve got lots of allies in the US and they’re influential allies. And so, you know, I think we still stand quite a good chance,” Wooldridge says. 

Related Topics

Squash World Cup /

olympics /

Los angeles 2028 /

T20 World Cup /

World Squash Federation

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Squash faces ‘formidable’ competition from cricket in race for Olympic berth: WSF president Wooldridge
    Divyakriti Singh
  2. Argentina coach says Messi ‘deserves’ MLS move
    AFP
  3. Ashes 2023: England confirms playing XI for first Test
    Reuters
  4. Britain’s Cycling Time Trials bars transgender women from competing in female category
    Reuters
  5. England’s Harry Brook hopes to realise Ashes dream
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Squash

  1. Squash faces ‘formidable’ competition from cricket in race for Olympic berth: WSF president Wooldridge
    Divyakriti Singh
  2. Squash World Cup: India defeats Hong Kong; top teams win
    K. Keerthivasan
  3. Squash like an Egyptian: 17-year-old Fayrouz Aboelkheir chases sporting greatness
    Divyakriti Singh
  4. Squash World Cup will be held every two years, confirms WSF president
    Team Sportstar
  5. Squash World Cup returns to Chennai, timing keeps big guns away
    Divyakriti Singh
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Squash faces ‘formidable’ competition from cricket in race for Olympic berth: WSF president Wooldridge
    Divyakriti Singh
  2. Argentina coach says Messi ‘deserves’ MLS move
    AFP
  3. Ashes 2023: England confirms playing XI for first Test
    Reuters
  4. Britain’s Cycling Time Trials bars transgender women from competing in female category
    Reuters
  5. England’s Harry Brook hopes to realise Ashes dream
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment