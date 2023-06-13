Squash like an Egyptian: 17-year-old Fayrouz Aboelkheir chases sporting greatness

Published : Jun 13, 2023 19:56 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Fayrouz Aboelkheir has displayed both effort and skill in her young career. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Egypt is squash royalty, and 17-year-old Fayrouz Aboelkheir wants to be on the sporting throne “as soon as possible”.

Aboelkheir heaved a sigh of relief as she walked off the court on Monday after beating 26-year-old Jessica Turnball of Australia 3-1 at the Squash World Cup in Chennai.

Aboelkheir (world rank 33) showcased classical Egyptian attacking squash, but Turnball (world rank 64) surprised her, matching her power game every step of the way.

What’s more, players are also adjusting to the new format, with the game ending at 7 points rather than 11.

“The new format is a bit confusing. You have to always stay focused, like when you’re at 5-4, usually, you’re still getting into the game but here the game is over at that point. We’re still getting used to it,” says Aboelkheir. But I’m really happy that I got through and got used to the to this format quickly.”

Unknown to many in the audience, Aboelkheir is touted to be the next big thing in Egyptian squash. Within two years of playing on the PSA World Tour, she has made her way into the world’s top 50.

The reason for her success and the dominance of Egyptian squash lies in their ecosystem around the sport. For instance, Aboelkheir, as a 9-year-old, played the sport alongside her idol, former world no. 1 Mohamed El Shorbagy (world rank of 3 now), at her local club.

That is not all. She trains with another giant of the sport. “I train with Nour El Sherbini (current world number 2 and seven-time world champion). We share the same coaches since we train at the same club.”

Egyptian squash also thrives on hosting multiple tour level (tier-1 category) tournaments. For instance, between January 2022 and May 2023, Egypt hosted eight PSA World Tour events, including platinum and silver events — the highest categories in the sport with crucial ranking points.

To put this in context, an Indian player now can play four challenger events (tier-2 category) in the country. These are the only PSA sanctioned events of acclaim in India.

The challenger events are seen more of a platform for young talent and have fewer ranking points. To switch to the PSA World Tour would mean heading overseas, and invariably include a sizeable financial investment.

However, much like every other sport, favourable circumstances alone do not guarantee the emergence of a top squash player. Effort and skill are paramount, and Aboelkheir has displayed both in her young career.

While winning the Squash World Cup with Team Egypt is her focus for the next one week, her aim, she says nonchalantly, is “becoming world champion and world number one as soon as possible.”