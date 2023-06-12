Squash World Cup will be held every two years, confirms WSF president

Published : Jun 12, 2023 22:38 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

The first squash World Cup was held in 1996 in Petaling Jaya. (Representative image) | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

The Squash World Cup has had a staggered existence so far.

First, it was held in 1996 in Petaling Jaya (Malaysia), then in ‘s-Hertogenbosch (The Netherlands) in 1999 and then after a 12-year gap, it was conducted in 2011 in Chennai.

Now, again the event has come to Chennai for the fourth edition. From now onwards, it will be held every two years.

Speaking to Sportstar here on Monday, Zena Wooldridge, World Squash Federation president said, “I don’t know why it was not held regularly earlier as I was not part of it [decision making).

Now the WSF board has given the provisional agreement to hold it every alternate year; the next World Cup will be in 2025. We are discussing the venues for that,” she said.

Wooldridge assured that unlike this time when it is at the end of the season, the World Cup in 2025 will be slotted in the right place of the calendar.