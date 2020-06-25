More Sports Squash Squash Top-ranked squash player Raneem El Welily retires The 31-year-old Egyptian was the first Arab woman to be world No. 1 in any sport, the Professional Squash Association said. PTI Cairo 25 June, 2020 17:38 IST El Welily first took the top ranking in 2015, and won her only world championship two years later (File photo). - Getty Images PTI Cairo 25 June, 2020 17:38 IST Top-ranked women’s squash player, Raneem El Welily, announced her retirement on Thursday. The 31-year-old Egyptian was the first Arab woman to be world No. 1 in any sport, the Professional Squash Association said.El Welily first took the top ranking in 2015, and won her only world championship two years later. She was a three-time runner-up.“Squash has been my life for the past 25 years but the time has come for me to say goodbye,” El Welily said in a statement on her social media accounts.Egypt will retain the top ranking when current world No. 2 Nouran Gohar replaces her compatriot next week. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.