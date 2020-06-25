Top-ranked squash player Raneem El Welily retires

Squash

The 31-year-old Egyptian was the first Arab woman to be world No. 1 in any sport, the Professional Squash Association said.

El Welily first took the top ranking in 2015, and won her only world championship two years later (File photo).   -  Getty Images

Top-ranked women’s squash player, Raneem El Welily, announced her retirement on Thursday. The 31-year-old Egyptian was the first Arab woman to be world No. 1 in any sport, the Professional Squash Association said.

El Welily first took the top ranking in 2015, and won her only world championship two years later. She was a three-time runner-up.

“Squash has been my life for the past 25 years but the time has come for me to say goodbye,” El Welily said in a statement on her social media accounts.

Egypt will retain the top ranking when current world No. 2 Nouran Gohar replaces her compatriot next week.

