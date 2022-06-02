Deepak Chahar marries Jaya Bhardwaj, shares pictures of ceremony on social media

Deepak Chahar got married to his girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj on Wednesday.

The India and Chennai Super Kings pacer took to social media to share a heartfelt note with a picture from the marriage ceremony.

"When I met you first time I felt that you are the one and I was right. We have enjoyed every moment of our life together and I promise you to keep you always happy like this," Chahar wrote.

Jaya also shared a picture from her Instagram handle saying, "He stole my Heart so I stole his Last name (sic)"

Chahar had proposed to Jaya after a league game during IPL (Indian Premier League) 2021 against Punjab Kings. He was ruled out of IPL 2022 with a back injury.