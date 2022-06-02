Star Life Star Life Deepak Chahar marries Jaya Bhardwaj, shares pictures of ceremony on social media The India and Chennai Super Kings pacer later took to social media to share a heartfelt note with a picture from the marriage ceremony. Team Sportstar 02 June, 2022 13:12 IST Deepak Chahar marries Jaya Bhardwaj. - Instagram Team Sportstar 02 June, 2022 13:12 IST Deepak Chahar got married to his girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj on Wednesday.The India and Chennai Super Kings pacer took to social media to share a heartfelt note with a picture from the marriage ceremony."When I met you first time I felt that you are the one and I was right. We have enjoyed every moment of our life together and I promise you to keep you always happy like this," Chahar wrote.READ | Sai Kishore: Making debut and not wondering whether I belonged in IPL my biggest takeaway Jaya also shared a picture from her Instagram handle saying, "He stole my Heart so I stole his Last name (sic)" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaya Bhardwaj (@jayab05) Chahar had proposed to Jaya after a league game during IPL (Indian Premier League) 2021 against Punjab Kings. He was ruled out of IPL 2022 with a back injury. Read more stories on Star Life. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :