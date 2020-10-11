Dinesh Chandimal, Thisara Perera join Sri Lankan army

Used to battling it out for their country on a cricket field, Sri Lankan cricketers Dinesh Chandimal and Thisara Perera will now serve the Sri Lankan army.

Chandimal and Perera were formally inducted into the Sri Lankan army as Major in a ceremony held on Friday in Colombo. Perera has been enlisted to the Gajaba regiment, while Chandimal will do his duties for the Sri Lanka Army Ordnance Corps (SLAOC) regiment.

The ceremony was held at the office of Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, chief of defence staff and commander of the army, according to island.lk.

ALSO READ | Lanka Premier League postponed after viral outbreak

The 30-year-old Chandimal has played 57 Tests, 146 One-Day Internationals and 54 T20 Internationals for Sri Lanka in his career so far. In August, 2020, he scored an unbeaten 354 for SL Army in a first-class contest against Saracens in Katunayake. It was his first triple-century in first-class cricket.

The 31-year-old Perera, an all-rounder, is a white-ball specialist, having played 277 T20s in his career so far. He has also played 164 ODIs and six Tests for Sri Lanka.