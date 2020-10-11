Star Life Star Life Dinesh Chandimal, Thisara Perera join Sri Lankan army Chandimal and Perera have been formally inducted into the Sri Lankan army as major. Team Sportstar 11 October, 2020 14:00 IST Thisara Perera receiving the epaulette from Leitenant General Shavendra Silva. - TWITTER (@PereraThisara) Team Sportstar 11 October, 2020 14:00 IST Used to battling it out for their country on a cricket field, Sri Lankan cricketers Dinesh Chandimal and Thisara Perera will now serve the Sri Lankan army.Chandimal and Perera were formally inducted into the Sri Lankan army as Major in a ceremony held on Friday in Colombo. Perera has been enlisted to the Gajaba regiment, while Chandimal will do his duties for the Sri Lanka Army Ordnance Corps (SLAOC) regiment.The ceremony was held at the office of Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, chief of defence staff and commander of the army, according to island.lk.ALSO READ | Lanka Premier League postponed after viral outbreakThe 30-year-old Chandimal has played 57 Tests, 146 One-Day Internationals and 54 T20 Internationals for Sri Lanka in his career so far. In August, 2020, he scored an unbeaten 354 for SL Army in a first-class contest against Saracens in Katunayake. It was his first triple-century in first-class cricket.The 31-year-old Perera, an all-rounder, is a white-ball specialist, having played 277 T20s in his career so far. He has also played 164 ODIs and six Tests for Sri Lanka. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos