Jake Gyllenhaal surprises crowd at UFC 285, shoots for upcoming movie

Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal on Saturday surprised the crowd at UFC 285 with a visit to the MMA event in Las Vegas.

Gyllenhaal was here to film scenes for an upcoming remake of the 1989 movie Road House, which also features former UFC champion Conor McGregor . Videos on social media suggested the actor also participated in a weigh-in with former fighter Jay Hieron, who will also feature in the movie.

In a scripted fight with Hieron, Gyllenhaal was seen knocking the former down in the ring.

Gyllenhaal, who showed off his ripped physique during the shooting, has earlier played a boxer in 2015 film Southpaw.