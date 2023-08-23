MagazineBuy Print

Serena Williams gives birth to second child

“Welcome my beautiful angel,” Williams wrote in the caption of a video posted on her social media handle that shows her, Ohanian and their four-year-old daughter Olympia embracing the newborn.

Published : Aug 23, 2023 02:08 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File image of Serena Williams. | Photo Credit: AP
Tennis great Serena Williams has given birth to her second child, a girl named Adira River Ohanian, and along with husband Alexis Ohanian welcomed the new arrival in social media posts on Tuesday.

“Welcome my beautiful angel,” Williams wrote in the caption of a video posted on her social media handle that shows her, Ohanian and their four-year-old daughter Olympia embracing the newborn.

“I’m grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful,” Ohanian posted on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion, who said she was “evolving away” from tennis after last year’s U.S. Open, confirmed on the red carpet of the Met Gala in New York in May that she was expecting baby number two.

The announcement made a return to competitive tennis appear highly unlikely for 41-year-old Williams, one of the most decorated athletes ever to pick up a racket.

