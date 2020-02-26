Star Life Star Life Manchester City's double denim look: Yay or nay? As the side flew out to Madrid for its Champions League fixture Manchester City's players wore jeans and denim shirts for their European trip. MANCHESTER 26 February, 2020 03:00 IST Hit or miss? Manchester City took the name Blues to the next level with its travel outfit ahead of its UCL tie vs Real Madrid - Twitter MANCHESTER 26 February, 2020 03:00 IST The only blues the Manchester City squad is going through is a denim-on-denim phase, if its styling choice ahead of its clash with Real Madrid is anything to go by.Pep Guardiola's boys channeled their best Britney-Timberlake vibe as they set out for the Champions League fixture decked in double denim from DSquared2, over black tee-shirts on its departure from Manchester on Tuesday.Bernardo Silva gave a thumbs up, perhaps offering his approval of the outfit, in one of the pictures posted by the Premier League side on Twitter, though they were quickly taken down.Raheem Sterling - who has not played since suffering a thigh injury in the 2-0 defeat at Tottenham at the start of February - was among the travelling party, suggesting the England international is set to feature in the game.Madrid will hope to make the most of home advantage on Wednesday in the first leg of the last-16 tie, with the return fixture taking place at the Etihad Stadium on March 17. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos